Forecasting UCLA Basketball’s First Five Games
The Bruins are back for the 2025-26 season, hoping to make a deep run for a title. The team has reloaded and landed a huge transfer in Donovan Dent. The team has gotten plenty of offseason buzz; hopefully, they can live up to this expectation.
The Bruins are currently ranked #12 in the AP poll and have a good shot of being a top-five by the time March Madness comes around. With this ranking, the Bruins now have a target on their back.
The first five games are fairly simple for the Bruins; however, their fourth game of the season against #13 Arizona might prove to be challenging.
Game 1: vs Eastern Washington Eagles (Nov.3, Home)
The Eagles went 10-22 last season and are in the early stages of a rebuild. This game should be fairly easy for the Bruins; on our side, we have more talent and depth. Eastern Washington keeps it close; it might as well be a moral victory for the Eagles.
The Bruins need to watch out for star Eagles player Andrew Cook, who could become a thorn in the Bruins' side in regard to defensive matchups. If they can take care of Cook, this will be a breeze for UCLA.
Game Prediction: 82-53 UCLA
Game 2: vs. Pepperdine Waves (Nov. 7, Home)
The Bruins should be able to keep the momentum rolling against Pepperdine. The team last season finished 13-22 last season. With UCLA at home once again, this game should be a walk in the park.
If the Bruins want to make things easy for themselves, they need to watch guard David Mager, a guard who is deadly on the perimeter and is looking to disrupt UCLA in any way he can. If the Bruins can minimize his impact, this game should be over before the half.
Game Prediction: 86-58 UCLA
Game 3: vs. West Georgia Wolves (Nov.10, Home)
West Georgia is coming off a 6-25 record from last season, one of the lowest win totals in Division 1. This game is a clear mismatch in UCLA's favor and should have no problem with the Wolves.
However, the Bruins need to watch out for Brady Hardewig, a dynamic guard who can beat the Bruins on the perimeter.
Game Prediction: 83-48 UCLA
Game 4: vs. Arizona Wildcats (11/14, Neutral-site)
UCLA is heading to Ingelwood to face off against the #12 ranked Wildcats. This will be the first real test for the Bruins. If the Bruins can carry their momentum from the previous three, they should get the win in a close shoot out.
A player to watchout for on Arizona's side is star guard Jaden Bradley. Bradley is hoping to fill the shoes of star Caleb Love who left the team last year. Expect him to challenge the Bruins defense.
Game Prediction: 73-67 UCLA
Game 5: vs. Sacramento State Hornets (11/18, Home)
If the Bruins come out of Ingelwood with a win against Arizona, they will have their sights set on a Hornets team who went 7-25 last season. With the momentum hopefully on the Bruins side, we should see a dominate performance from the Bruins.
UCLA can't let their guard down (not all the way down at least) they still need to be mindful of Josh Couterier, a guard who can make this game more competitive than it needs to be.
Game Prediction: 73-53 UCLA
UCLA should be able to start the season 5-0 and really cant afford to lose one, especially in a very tight Big Ten conference. The Bruins starting undefeated should be the bare minimum if they are the team we think they are.
