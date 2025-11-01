All Bruins

Forecasting UCLA Basketball’s First Five Games

With the ups and downs that the UCLA Bruins football program has faced this season, how will the Bruins Basketball squad start the season?

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) reacts as time runs out in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) reacts as time runs out in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-Imagn Images / Mitchell Leff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bruins are back for the 2025-26 season, hoping to make a deep run for a title. The team has reloaded and landed a huge transfer in Donovan Dent. The team has gotten plenty of offseason buzz; hopefully, they can live up to this expectation.

The Bruins are currently ranked #12 in the AP poll and have a good shot of being a top-five by the time March Madness comes around. With this ranking, the Bruins now have a target on their back.

The first five games are fairly simple for the Bruins; however, their fourth game of the season against #13 Arizona might prove to be challenging.

Game 1: vs Eastern Washington Eagles (Nov.3, Home)

Eastern Washingto
Mar 15, 2019; Boise, ID, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles mascot performs during time out in the second half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds during the Big Sky Conference Mens Basketball Tournament at CenturyLink Arena. Eastern Washington defeats Southern Utah 77-61. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The Eagles went 10-22 last season and are in the early stages of a rebuild. This game should be fairly easy for the Bruins; on our side, we have more talent and depth. Eastern Washington keeps it close; it might as well be a moral victory for the Eagles.

The Bruins need to watch out for star Eagles player Andrew Cook, who could become a thorn in the Bruins' side in regard to defensive matchups. If they can take care of Cook, this will be a breeze for UCLA.

Game Prediction: 82-53 UCLA

Game 2: vs. Pepperdine Waves (Nov. 7, Home)

Pepperdin
March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Danilo Dozic (35) shoots the basketball against St. Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) during the first half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Bruins should be able to keep the momentum rolling against Pepperdine. The team last season finished 13-22 last season. With UCLA at home once again, this game should be a walk in the park.

If the Bruins want to make things easy for themselves, they need to watch guard David Mager, a guard who is deadly on the perimeter and is looking to disrupt UCLA in any way he can. If the Bruins can minimize his impact, this game should be over before the half.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Game Prediction: 86-58 UCLA

Game 3: vs. West Georgia Wolves (Nov.10, Home)

West Georgi
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles compete against the West Georgia Wolves in an ASUN conference game at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

West Georgia is coming off a 6-25 record from last season, one of the lowest win totals in Division 1. This game is a clear mismatch in UCLA's favor and should have no problem with the Wolves.

However, the Bruins need to watch out for Brady Hardewig, a dynamic guard who can beat the Bruins on the perimeter.

Game Prediction: 83-48 UCLA

Game 4: vs. Arizona Wildcats (11/14, Neutral-site)

Arizon
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) and forward Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

UCLA is heading to Ingelwood to face off against the #12 ranked Wildcats. This will be the first real test for the Bruins. If the Bruins can carry their momentum from the previous three, they should get the win in a close shoot out.

A player to watchout for on Arizona's side is star guard Jaden Bradley. Bradley is hoping to fill the shoes of star Caleb Love who left the team last year. Expect him to challenge the Bruins defense.

Game Prediction: 73-67 UCLA

Game 5: vs. Sacramento State Hornets (11/18, Home)

Sacramento State Hornet
Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Mac Etienne (12) shoots the ball against Sacramento State Hornets forward Akol Mawein (55), guard Cameron Wilbon (22) and guard Austin Patterson (20) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Bruins come out of Ingelwood with a win against Arizona, they will have their sights set on a Hornets team who went 7-25 last season. With the momentum hopefully on the Bruins side, we should see a dominate performance from the Bruins.

UCLA can't let their guard down (not all the way down at least) they still need to be mindful of Josh Couterier, a guard who can make this game more competitive than it needs to be.

Game Prediction: 73-53 UCLA

UCLA
Indiana's Anthony Leal (3) looks to pass around UCLA's Dylan Andrews (2) during the Indiana versus UCLA men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA should be able to start the season 5-0 and really cant afford to lose one, especially in a very tight Big Ten conference. The Bruins starting undefeated should be the bare minimum if they are the team we think they are.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.