UCLA Standout Earns Spot on Top 15 Small Forwards List
UCLA's star small forward Eric Dailey Jr. recently made a list for the top 15 small forwards in the nation. This list reflects exactly what fans already knew about how crucial a player he is for the Bruins.
This season will be Dailey Jr's second season with the Bruins, hoping to build off of what he started last season. This year, he will be joined by star transfer guard Donovan Dent, a player who will elevate Dailey Jr's play.
Eric Dailey Jr, a 6-foot-8 from Bradenton, Florida, starred at IMG, one of the nation's top sports high schools. During his time at IMG, he was able to average 18 points per game, as well as 8 rebounds per game. His efforts at IMG would rank him 50th in the nation in the class of 2023.
After high school, Dailey Jr would commit to Oklahoma State, where he would position himself as a big transfer target. At Oklahoma State, Dailey Jr would put up 9.3 points per game as well as 4.8 rebounds per game.
His performance at Oklahoma State would land him a transfer opportunity from the UCLA Bruins. In his first season as a Bruin, his scoring would improve. With the Bruins, he put up 11.4 points per game as well as four rebounds per game.
Looking forward, Eric Dailey Jr. will have a massive role in the success of the Bruins this season. He has steadily improved throughout his college career. His ability to make plays in transition is something to watch.
UCLA's newest transfer from New Mexico, Donovan Dent, will ensure that Dailey Jr. takes the jump this season. Dent's playmaking ability is a big reason why the Bruins wanted him so badly. His ability to set his teammates up for success, especially Dailey Jr., is something to look out for.
With the help of Dent, Dailey Jr's scoring production should increase significantly. Dent last season averaged 6.4 assists per game with New Mexico. This season with the Bruins, we should see that number go up, given that he has one of the best small forwards in the nation on his side.
The expectations for the Bruins this season are set high. The team is hoping to make a final four run after dropping out of March Madness in the second round last year. With a new star acquisition and a cornerstone small forward in Erick Dailey Jr., the sky is the limit for the Bruins.
