UCLA Bruins vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Game Preview

The No. 12 Bruins open the season against the Big Sky's EWU.

Connor Moreno

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to Tyler Bilodeau (34), Kobe Johnson (0), Dylan Andrews (2) and Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a college basketball game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to Tyler Bilodeau (34), Kobe Johnson (0), Dylan Andrews (2) and Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a college basketball game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Mick Cronin and the No. 12 UCLA Bruins officially tip off the highly-anticipated 2025-26 season against the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles.

Backed by UCLA's star-studded transfer portal addition of Donovan Dent, the Bruins' ceiling is higher than it's been in recent season, and yet Westwood still has its fair share of doubters.

The Bruins also have some key returners, like Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark, who are all primed to elevate their games next to Dent.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With that being said, let's get into our first UCLA men's basketball preview of the season.

The Scouting Report: Eastern Washington

UCLA is the start of EWU's gauntlet non-conference schedule, which includes the Bruins, Washington State, Utah and No . 8 BYU.

The Eagles' leading scorer from last season, Andrew Cook, returns this season. Cook averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Nov 21, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles guard Andrew Cook (9) controls the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

This is the second time the Bruins are matching up with Eastern Washington all time. The last matchup came during the 2011-12 season when UCLA beat the Eagles 60-47 in the Los Angeles Sports Arena.

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. Eastern Washington Eagles
When: Monday, Nov. 3
Time: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)

UCLA Impact Players

1. Donovan Dent, PG

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball over Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What more is there to say about Dent? The 2024-25 All-American was one of, if not the, most impactful transfers of the offseason, and he is poised to raise Cronin's offensive ceiling this year.

The elite playmaking guard showed flashes of his impact in UCLA's two preseason exhibition games, where, despite struggling from the field, showed the poised scoring and facilitating ability that drew Cronin's eyes to him.

Against an opponent like Eastern Washington, elite guards like Dent can really flex their guns. Look for Dent to set up his teammates more rather than trying to get his own bucket on Monday.

2. Eric Dailey Jr., Forward

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Utah State Aggies guard Dexter Akanno (7) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Dailey is one of UCLA's most impactful returners, and he's primed for a big season next to Dent. He averaged 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 33 games last year, showing flashes of his potential as a scorer.

Ahead of this season, Dailey has been named to the 20-person watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award. Dailey's scoring is integral to UCLA's success. Last season, the Bruins were 16-2 when he scored at least 10 points in a game.

Dent elevates the players around him. Don't be surprised if we see a leap year for Dailey.

