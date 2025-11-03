UCLA Bruins vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Game Preview
Mick Cronin and the No. 12 UCLA Bruins officially tip off the highly-anticipated 2025-26 season against the Big Sky's Eastern Washington Eagles.
Backed by UCLA's star-studded transfer portal addition of Donovan Dent, the Bruins' ceiling is higher than it's been in recent season, and yet Westwood still has its fair share of doubters.
The Bruins also have some key returners, like Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark, who are all primed to elevate their games next to Dent.
With that being said, let's get into our first UCLA men's basketball preview of the season.
The Scouting Report: Eastern Washington
UCLA is the start of EWU's gauntlet non-conference schedule, which includes the Bruins, Washington State, Utah and No . 8 BYU.
The Eagles' leading scorer from last season, Andrew Cook, returns this season. Cook averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
This is the second time the Bruins are matching up with Eastern Washington all time. The last matchup came during the 2011-12 season when UCLA beat the Eagles 60-47 in the Los Angeles Sports Arena.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. Eastern Washington Eagles
When: Monday, Nov. 3
Time: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
UCLA Impact Players
1. Donovan Dent, PG
What more is there to say about Dent? The 2024-25 All-American was one of, if not the, most impactful transfers of the offseason, and he is poised to raise Cronin's offensive ceiling this year.
The elite playmaking guard showed flashes of his impact in UCLA's two preseason exhibition games, where, despite struggling from the field, showed the poised scoring and facilitating ability that drew Cronin's eyes to him.
Against an opponent like Eastern Washington, elite guards like Dent can really flex their guns. Look for Dent to set up his teammates more rather than trying to get his own bucket on Monday.
2. Eric Dailey Jr., Forward
Dailey is one of UCLA's most impactful returners, and he's primed for a big season next to Dent. He averaged 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 33 games last year, showing flashes of his potential as a scorer.
Ahead of this season, Dailey has been named to the 20-person watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award. Dailey's scoring is integral to UCLA's success. Last season, the Bruins were 16-2 when he scored at least 10 points in a game.
Dent elevates the players around him. Don't be surprised if we see a leap year for Dailey.
