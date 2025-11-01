Sienna Betts Earns Spot On Elite Award Watch List
UCLA Women's basketball has some elite freshman talent on its 2025-2026 roster, including Sienna Betts. Betts is the young sister of Bruins' star center Lauren Betts, and was one of the top recruits in the entire 2025 recruiting class.
There's plenty of hype about Betts' college career at UCLA, and she's already making waves, earning a spot on a national award watch list.
Which Watch List Was Sienna Betts Named To?
Betts was named to the Katrina McClain Award watchlist. The award recognizes the top power forward in the nation each season and was created back in 2018. It's a significant honor for Betts, as she hasn't even played a game for the Bruins yet.
It's understandable why Betts has so much hype entering her freshman season at UCLA. Not only is her sister one of the top players in the country, but it's hard to point to a better high school women's basketball player than Betts last season.
247Sports' composite rankings listed Betts as a five-star recruit, the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, and the No. 1 power forward prospect. She's expected to play a significant role for the Bruins this season and should make an immediate impact for head coach Cori Close.
Unfortunately for UCLA fans, Betts has been ruled out of the team's season opener against San Diego State on Monday, November 3, but she'll make her Bruins' debut soon enough.
To actually win the Katrina McClain award, Betts will have to outperform some of the nation's top players. UCLA fans can start voting for Betts on October 31, and the watchlist for the award will be narrowed down to 10. It will be trimmed from 10 to five in February before the winner is announced at some point in March.
Here's a look at the other 19 women's basketball stars that were placed on the watchlist.
Here is the full list of players joining Betts as the 2025-26 Katrina McClain Award candidates:
- Essence Cody, Alabama
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Baylor
- Toby Fournier, Duke
- Meghan Andersen, Fairfield
- Allie Kubek, Florida State
- Hannah Stuelke, Iowa
- Addy Brown, Iowa State
- Amiya Joyner, LSU
- Mir McLean, Maryland
- Khamil Pierre, NC State
- Natalie Potts, Nebraska
- Latasha Lattimore, Ole Miss
- Maggie Doogan, Richmond
- Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
- Nunu Agara, Stanford
- Janiah Barker, Tennessee
- Sarah Strong, UConn
- Sacha Washington, Vanderbilt
- Sa'Myah Smith, Virginia
