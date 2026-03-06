3 Things UCLA Must Accomplish vs Washington
In this story:
UCLA should be able to cruise past Washington without much trouble, but there are still a few boxes that need to be checked if this game is going to be considered a true success.
Earlier this season, UCLA defeated Washington 82–67 in a fairly convincing fashion. However, there were still a few issues in that game that are worth discussing and could make this matchup closer than it needs to be. If UCLA is unable to address those problems, things could become choppy.
Ball Security Must Improve
Ball security has been one of the Bruins’ biggest concerns this season. It has almost taken away from the impressive 22 assists per game they average as a team. UCLA is currently averaging 12.8 turnovers per contest, and if that number climbs again against Washington, the Bruins could find themselves in trouble.
Ideally, UCLA should keep its turnovers at around eight or fewer. While that might sound ambitious, it would represent a significant improvement and allow the Bruins to fully take advantage of their offensive firepower. Lauren Betts and Charlisse Leger-Walker are both averaging around 2.3 turnovers per game.
Sienna Betts Needs To Be a Factor
Sienna Betts has also been an important contributor off the bench. She is averaging 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field. After returning from a difficult injury earlier in the season, she has managed to meet expectations on a relatively short timetable.
Betts has become one of UCLA’s more reliable bench options, alongside Angela Dugalić. She currently averages 15.7 minutes per game, and that number could increase if the Bruins can build an early lead. Developing her confidence in high-stakes games could be crucial if UCLA hopes to make a deep run in March.
Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez Must Perform
Gabriela Jaquez and Gianna Kneepkens have also had somewhat volatile seasons, despite their impressive shooting numbers. Both players are shooting over 40% from three-point range and above 50% from the field. If both players are able to produce strong offensive performances, UCLA will look significantly more dangerous.
Ideally, both players would reach the 15-point mark in this game. While that might seem ambitious, each has already shown the ability to score at that level. The two players have flashed dominance at times but have yet to consistently put together complete performances.
Overall, this game should not present many obstacles for the Bruins. Still, there are a few areas UCLA must refine before it can realistically compete for a national championship. In many ways, this matchup serves as a valuable tune-up before the intensity of the NCAA tournament begins.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.