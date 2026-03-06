3 Things UCLA Must Accomplish vs Washington

UCLA should be able to cruise past Washington without much trouble, but there are still a few boxes that need to be checked if this game is going to be considered a true success.

Earlier this season, UCLA defeated Washington 82–67 in a fairly convincing fashion. However, there were still a few issues in that game that are worth discussing and could make this matchup closer than it needs to be. If UCLA is unable to address those problems, things could become choppy.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds and UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close shake hands after the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ball Security Must Improve

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reacts after a foul call in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ball security has been one of the Bruins’ biggest concerns this season. It has almost taken away from the impressive 22 assists per game they average as a team. UCLA is currently averaging 12.8 turnovers per contest, and if that number climbs again against Washington, the Bruins could find themselves in trouble.

Ideally, UCLA should keep its turnovers at around eight or fewer. While that might sound ambitious, it would represent a significant improvement and allow the Bruins to fully take advantage of their offensive firepower. Lauren Betts and Charlisse Leger-Walker are both averaging around 2.3 turnovers per game.

Sienna Betts Needs To Be a Factor

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) as she drives to the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts has also been an important contributor off the bench. She is averaging 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field. After returning from a difficult injury earlier in the season, she has managed to meet expectations on a relatively short timetable.

Betts has become one of UCLA’s more reliable bench options, alongside Angela Dugalić. She currently averages 15.7 minutes per game, and that number could increase if the Bruins can build an early lead. Developing her confidence in high-stakes games could be crucial if UCLA hopes to make a deep run in March.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gianna Kneepkens and Gabriela Jaquez Must Perform

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez and Gianna Kneepkens have also had somewhat volatile seasons, despite their impressive shooting numbers. Both players are shooting over 40% from three-point range and above 50% from the field. If both players are able to produce strong offensive performances, UCLA will look significantly more dangerous.

Ideally, both players would reach the 15-point mark in this game. While that might seem ambitious, each has already shown the ability to score at that level. The two players have flashed dominance at times but have yet to consistently put together complete performances.

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; UCLA Head Coach Cori Close speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Overall, this game should not present many obstacles for the Bruins. Still, there are a few areas UCLA must refine before it can realistically compete for a national championship. In many ways, this matchup serves as a valuable tune-up before the intensity of the NCAA tournament begins.