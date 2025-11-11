3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Statement Win vs West Georgia
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) desperately needed a win like the one it got against West Georgia on Monday before facing some real competition this week.
Star point guard Donovan Dent was out in the Bruins' 83-62 win over the Wolves, and his absence was felt in the first half. UCLA struggled to get anything going offensively and took just a 37-32 lead into halftime, mixed with UWG cashing in from three.
The Bruins desperately needed a game like this after turning in two unconvincing wins against Eastern Washington and Pepperdine to start the season. Dent is likely to return as the Bruins match up against No. 5 Arizona on Friday in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
With that being said, let's get into our three takeaways from the win.
1. A Peek at Life Without Dent
Dent is as dynamic a player as they come, and the Bruins almost sorely missed him in the first half. UCLA entered halftime up just 37-32 on West Georgia in part by the Wolves' incredible 3-point shooting, but also because it didn't generate a made field goal in the final four minutes of the half.
That right there is where the star guard is missed. During a stretch like that, Dent is there to easily generate his own bucket or put someone in a position to get one on their own.
Dent, who was held out as a precaution due to a muscle strain, will likely be back against Arizona on Friday, according to coach Mick Cronin postgame.
2. Trent Perry's Sophomore Rise
One of the biggest early developments of UCLA's otherwise lackluster early season has been the rise of true sophomore guard Trent Perry.
Perry had been the Bruins' most effective player off the bench through the first two games and was entrusted as a starter in Dent's absence. And he delivered.
The West Covina native finished with 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists while committing just two turnovers. He more than filled the shoes of UCLA's star point guard.
Perry is continuing to show just how much his poised scoring prowess is going to lift UCLA's floor this season.
3. Are the Bruins Ranked-Ready?
Yes, UCLA is 3-0 to start the season, but not only has it played against some cupcake teams, it's kind of struggled against them.
If it weren't for the Bruins' 21-point win over the Wolves, their three-game slate to start the season would look a lot less convincing. In fact, it kind of does already.
UCLA is bracing for its first ranked matchup of the season against No. 5 Arizona on Friday. Let's compare each of their first three games.
UCLA: 80-74 vs. Eastern Washington, 74-63 vs. Pepperdine, and 83-62 vs. West Georgia.
Arizona: 93-87 vs. No. 3 Florida (I could really stop right here), 93-67 vs. Utah Tech, and Tuesday matchup vs. Northern Arizona.
I don't know. You tell me if the Bruins are ready to face a ranked opponent.
