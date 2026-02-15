Why Trent Perry Deserves Starting Bid for Bruins

Trent Perry played excellent against Michigan, and was overall the only bright spot in the 30-point blowout loss.

A performance like this has been the norm for Perry as of late. However, with Skyy Clark officially back in the lineup, Perry's minutes as a starter could be numbered. Clark, while a great player, was not as consistent as Perry prior to his injury.

The Case For Perry

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Overall, Perry has proven to be the top guy for UCLA as of late. Well, maybe behind Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent , if you really want to crunch the numbers. But Perry has proven to be the most consistent and diverse scorer for the Bruins since entering the starting lineup.

Again, Clark is a great player, but Perry has shown to better certain things. While the same can be said for Clark, take three point shooting for example. Even so, Perry has been able to rebound, and drive to the rim at a very high level, something Clark cannot replicate.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin desperately wants Perry to be a Bruin in the 2026-2027 season. A good way to retain him is to fully appreciate the value he brings to Westwood. Starting him sends a message to the league and Perry that his time in the blue and gold is not temporary.

Hiccups in the Matter

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark has the resume to take back his starting role. Before his injury, he was UCLA's second-leading scorer. Fast-forward to today, and he is still UCLA's third-leading scorer behind Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent. His offense is something UCLA desperately needs right now.

Against Michigan he was able to score eight points while shooting 2-3 from the three point line. This impact with just 16 minutes might be enough for Perry to walk back to the bench. Perry on the other hand played 33 minutes and scored 14 points on 5-9 shooting. Both players played great.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After a rough second-half, where the Bruins were only able to muster a measly 18 points, a lineup change could be on the horizon. Cronin has gone on record stating that UCLA's offense is not where it needs to be without Clark. With him back, Cronin is eager for him to play starting minutes again.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs forward Troy Plumtree (13) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

No matter what happens, both players need to play their best basketball on the season. It now just falls on Mick Cronin to make the right decision when UCLA's back is on the wall.

