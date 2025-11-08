Cori Close Details Sienna Betts’ Ongoing Recovery Process
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are off to an expected dominant start to the season, stringing together two season-opening wins against San Diego State and UC Santa Barbara to open the year.
Although the Bruins have been dominant, they've been missing a key piece -- star freshman Sienna Betts.
Betts hasn't suited up for UCLA yet this season, as she's recovering from a lower leg injury she suffered during one of the Bruins' preseason exhibition games. Coach Cori Close revealed before the season started that they'd be cautious with her progressioni back to the court.
Following UCLA's 87-50 win over UCSB on Thursday, close gave a new update on the budding young star.
"We're taking it day by day with her," Close said postgame. "She was in there working this morning and I was like, 'Oh man, I sure would like to get her out there.' It really is just sort of a week-by-week kind of thing. You know, I really don't know the answer to that. She is coming along great.
"I asked our trainer today, you know, 'How do you feel about her progress? Do you feel like it's going?' She says, 'I think she's doing a great job. I think it's going really well.' I just don't -- I literally haven't been given a timeline yet."
Betts came to Westwood as the No. 2 player in the class of 2025 and will only be another staunch addition to what's looking like one of, if not the, best teams in the nation.
UCLA Rolls Past UCSB
The Bruins continue on a dominant start to the season by defeating UC Santa Barbara, 87-50, in their home opener behind a trio of 20-point scorers.
Senior guard Gabriela Jaquez led the way with 21 points and seix rebounds on 7-for-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. The utility guard continues on a great start to the season.
Kiki Rice made her first start of the season coming back from a shoulder injury and tacked on 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Bruins transfer Gianna Kneepkens accounted for another 20 points on 4-of-8 from the 3-point line.
The Gauchos' defensive gameplan was obvious from the start -- shutting down Lauren Betts. Without a player over 6-foot-1, UCSB gave Betts the Victor Wembanyana treatment; fronting her in the post and sending a double team whenever she got the ball.
Still, Betts finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks on 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting. She was the fourth and final Bruin to score in double figures. Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with eight points, seven assists and three steals.
UC Santa Barbara kept the game competitive in the first quarter, but a 30-9 second quarter pushed UCLA into control for the remainder of the game.
The Gauchos were the Bruins' second and final "tune-up" game before their grueling non-conference slate, traveling to Sacramento to take on No. 6 Oklahoma in the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Nov. 11, and taking on the No. 11 UNC Tar Heels in Las Vegas as part of the WBCA Challenge.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.