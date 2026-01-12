3 Takeaways From Cori Close Following Nebraska Win

The No. 4 Bruins would dismantle No. 25 Nebraska 83-61, in a game where the Bruins proved to be the most deep team talent-wise in the nation.

If it wasn't already clear the Bruins have proven to be the most dominate team in college basketball. While Nebraska is not an elite team, they still pose a very strong offensive threat that would challenge the Bruins. Even so the Bruins would take care of business. Here is what Cori Close had to say:

Why Nebraska Gave the Bruins Trouble

UCLA understands more than anyone that defense wins championships . And Nebraska would be a very good test to see where UCLA is on its mission to be the best defensive team in the nation. Without a doubt, the Huskers gave the Bruins trouble regardless of what the box score says.

"First of all, just credit to the Nebraska team. They really had our attention. They're one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country. It really spreads us out, forces us out of our comfort zone. And just want to give them a shout out for just how much respect we have for how they play. That we knew this was going to be a tough challenge coming in here. Also, you just love it when you show up to places with such a great fan base that are behind their team and supporting women's basketball. So just really want to give credit for that." Cori Close

How Lauren Betts has Improved Defensively

Lauren Betts has been an anchor for the Bruins during the last couple of seasons. She has proved that this season, she is not slowing down. Against Nebraska, she recorded five steals and four blocks, two reasons why UCLA was able to run up the scoreboard. Here is how Close describes her improvements.

"She's always been a unicorn in how she's been able to move laterally at her size. But last year... She didn't really have the confidence that she could get out on shooters and switch out on guards and keep them in front. And I just kept telling her this year, like, we can help you if by chance you get beat. But you never do get beat. But nobody can help you if you don't get out and extend yourself and take away threes. And I just think she's really like, wow, I can really do this." Cori Close

Why a Quick-Turnaround Doesn't Scare Close

The Bruins will face Minnesota on Jan. 14, leaving them just two days to prepare. Unlike their male counterparts, this team has consistently shown it can handle a quick turnaround. This game also serves as Gianna Kneepkens ' homecoming.

"I've learned that they always take these two-day preps in between. Coming from the Pac-12, where you only had one day in between these. We're used to one day prep, so. We're like, if it's not broken, don't fix it. Tomorrow we will rest and recover with our higher minute getters and then we will take some of our other ones and have Excuse me.

We will get some work in with them, but we will take tomorrow as a recovery day, and then we'll be ready to prep once we get to Minnesota on Tuesday. is when we'll practice there, preparing for the Wednesday game. We're excited to bring Gianna Kneepkens home." Cori Close

