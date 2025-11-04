UCLA Star Makes Exclusive Award Watch List Ahead of Debut Season
UCLA Bruins star point guard Donovan Dent is one of the program's most dynamic players to take the court in recent history, and he's being regarded as one of the best players in the country.
Ahead of his UCLA debut against Eastern Washington on Monday, Dent was selected to the 50-man preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year Award.
Dent was an All-American honorable mention with New Mexico last season, where he took home the Mountain West Player of the Year and averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game.
Thirteen players from the Big Ten were selected to the watch list including Dent. Here's the full list of players that made the list with Dent:
2025-26 Naismith Trophy Men's Watch List
- Darius Acuff Jr. (freshman, guard) – Arkansas
- Nate Ament (freshman, forward) – Tennessee
- Robbie Avila (senior, center) – St. Louis
- Solo Ball (junior, guard) – Oregon
- Nate Bittle (senior, center) – Oregon
- John Blackwell (junior, guard) – Wisconsin
- Cameron Boozer (freshman, forward) – Duke
- Mikel Brown Jr. (freshman, guard) – Louisville
- Markus Burton (junior, guard) – Notre Dame
- Alex Condon (junior, forward/center) – Florida
- Ryan Conwell (senior, guard) – Louisville
- Donovan Dent (senior, guard) – UCLA
- Tucker DeVries (senior, forward) – Indiana
- Josh Dix (senior, guard) – Creighton
- A.J. Dybantsa (freshman, forward) – BYU
- Zuby Ejiofor (senior, forward) – St. John's
- Isaiah Evans (sophomore, guard/forward) – Duke
- Boogie Fland (sophomore, guard) – Florida
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie (senior, guard) – Tennessee
- P.J. Haggerty (junior, guard) – Kansas State
- Thomas Haugh (junior, forward) – Florida
- Bryce Hopkins (grad student, guard/forward) – St. John's
- Josh Hubbard (junior, guard) – Mississippi State
- Graham Ike (grad student, forward) – Gonzaga
- Tomislav Ivišic (junior, center) – Illinois
- Ian Jackson (sophomore, guard) – St. John's
- Alex Karaban (senior, forward) – UConn
- Trey Kaufman-Renn (senior, forward) – Purdue
- Xaivian Lee (senior, guard) – Florida
- Yaxel Lendeborg (grad student, forward) – Michigan
- Tamin Lipsey (senior, guard) – Iowa State
- Jaland Lowe (junior, guard) – Kentucky
- Nick Martinelli (senior, forward) – Northwestern
- Otega Oweh (senior, guard) – Kentucky
- Koa Peat (freshman, forward) – Arizona
- Darryn Peterson (freshman, guard) – Kansas
- Tahaad Pettiford (sophomore, guard) – Auburn
- Labaron Philon Jr. (sophomore, guard) – Alabama
- Richie Saunders (senior, forward) – BYU
- Emanuel Sharp (senior, guard) – Houston
- Jackson Shelstad (junior, guard) – Oregon
- Braden Smith (senior, guard) – Purdue
- Bennett Stirtz (senior, guard) – Iowa
- Andrej Stojakovic (junior, guard) – Illinois
- Bruce Thornton (senior, guard) – Ohio State
- JT Toppin (junior, forward) – Texas Tech
- Joseph Tugler (junior, forward) – Houston
- Milos Uzan (senior, guard) – Houston
- Darrion Williams (senior, forward) – N.C. State
- Caleb Wilson (freshman, forward) – North Carolina
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.