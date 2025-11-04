All Bruins

UCLA Gets Early Reality Check as Dent Shines in Debut Win vs. EWU

The transfer guard was as good as advertised in his UCLA debut, leading the Bruins past the Eagles.

Connor Moreno

Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots a three point basket during the first half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots a three point basket during the first half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's probably best that a team of the UCLA Bruins' (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) caliber gets this type of game out of the way early in the season. The Bruins' couldn't shake Eastern Washington off in their 80-74 to open the season despite a stellar debut from Donovan Dent.

The Bruins led by as much as 15 points in the second half as the offense struggled to get anything consistent going for the better part of both halves. The Big Sky's eagles continued their gritty effort and brought the game to within six points as the buzzer sounded.

Dent was as good as advertised in his debut, leading UCLA with 21 points, four rebounds and nine assists on 8-of-17 shooting. The transfer guard's first half is what kept EWU from assuming control over the game. Dent's play faltered in the second half, but just because other UCLA contributors started finding shots.

ucl
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives to the basket against Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau started slow but finished the game with 19 points and six rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting. Bilodeau's star frontcourt mate Eric Dailey Jr. was out, as he is still recovering from a knee injury.

Trent Perry was the only Bruin to score off the bench, contributing an impactful 11 points. Transfer center Xavier Booker added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 6-of-7 from the field.

ucl
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Eastern Washington Eagles forward Emmett Marquardt (33) fights for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Eagles kept the game close through a balanced effort. Six of EWU's players scored at least eight points in the game, led by Isaiah Moses with 15. Eastern Washington's defense bothered UCLA's offense all game, most notably when it opened the contest in a zone.

Despite the win, you wouldn't expect Mick Cronin to be proud with how the Bruins performed in this game. UCLA matches up with Pepperdine at home on Friday at 7 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.

Team Statistics

Shooting:

UCLA: 33-70 (47.1%) FG, 8-26 (30.8%) 3PT, 6-10 (60.0%) FT
EWU: 29-54 (53.7%) FG, 7-25 (28.0%) 3PT, 9-14 (64.3%) FT

Rebounding:

UCLA: 23 defensive, 12 offensive, 35 total
EWU: 24 defensive, 6 offensive, 30 total

ucl
Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots the ball during the first half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Assists:

UCLA: 19
EWU: 22

Defensive:

UCLA: 7 steals, 3 blocks
EWU: 5 steals, 2 blocks

Misc.:

UCLA: 8 turnovers (13 points off tov), 12 fast break points, 38 points in the paint, Largest lead: 15
EWU: 16 turnovers (11 points off tov), 6 fastbreak points, 38 points in the paint, Largest lead: 3

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.