UCLA Gets Early Reality Check as Dent Shines in Debut Win vs. EWU
It's probably best that a team of the UCLA Bruins' (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) caliber gets this type of game out of the way early in the season. The Bruins' couldn't shake Eastern Washington off in their 80-74 to open the season despite a stellar debut from Donovan Dent.
The Bruins led by as much as 15 points in the second half as the offense struggled to get anything consistent going for the better part of both halves. The Big Sky's eagles continued their gritty effort and brought the game to within six points as the buzzer sounded.
Dent was as good as advertised in his debut, leading UCLA with 21 points, four rebounds and nine assists on 8-of-17 shooting. The transfer guard's first half is what kept EWU from assuming control over the game. Dent's play faltered in the second half, but just because other UCLA contributors started finding shots.
Tyler Bilodeau started slow but finished the game with 19 points and six rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting. Bilodeau's star frontcourt mate Eric Dailey Jr. was out, as he is still recovering from a knee injury.
Trent Perry was the only Bruin to score off the bench, contributing an impactful 11 points. Transfer center Xavier Booker added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 6-of-7 from the field.
The Eagles kept the game close through a balanced effort. Six of EWU's players scored at least eight points in the game, led by Isaiah Moses with 15. Eastern Washington's defense bothered UCLA's offense all game, most notably when it opened the contest in a zone.
Despite the win, you wouldn't expect Mick Cronin to be proud with how the Bruins performed in this game. UCLA matches up with Pepperdine at home on Friday at 7 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.
Team Statistics
Shooting:
UCLA: 33-70 (47.1%) FG, 8-26 (30.8%) 3PT, 6-10 (60.0%) FT
EWU: 29-54 (53.7%) FG, 7-25 (28.0%) 3PT, 9-14 (64.3%) FT
Rebounding:
UCLA: 23 defensive, 12 offensive, 35 total
EWU: 24 defensive, 6 offensive, 30 total
Assists:
UCLA: 19
EWU: 22
Defensive:
UCLA: 7 steals, 3 blocks
EWU: 5 steals, 2 blocks
Misc.:
UCLA: 8 turnovers (13 points off tov), 12 fast break points, 38 points in the paint, Largest lead: 15
EWU: 16 turnovers (11 points off tov), 6 fastbreak points, 38 points in the paint, Largest lead: 3
