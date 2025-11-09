Eric Dailey Reflects on Strong Comeback for UCLA
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) have been missing something through two games of the season that has limited them from reaching their full potential.
In their season opener against Eastern Washington, it was star forward Eric Dailey Jr., who missed the game with a knee injury. Dailey returned to the lineup for the Bruins' 74-63 win over Pepperdine and looked much improved.
Dailey set the tone for UCLA to start the game and didn't turn back. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists on 3-of-4 shooting.
“Just having him out there with his presence and attitude, he brings out a lot," coach Mick Cronin said postgame. "You got to have a guy that shows up every day with a smile, a love for the game, and practices hard. He goes full speed and lifts everybody around him. We’ve missed him for that reason. I knew I played him more minutes then I wanted to, so that's the reason he didn't play late. It was great having him back. Are you kidding me?”
Following the game, Dailey spoke with the media and reflected on coming back from injury and UCLA's defensive mindset against the Waves.
Below is a full transcript of Dailey's postgame press conference.
Eric Dailey Jr. Postgame vs Pepperdine
On returning from injury
“It’s fun. I mean, I’m glad to be back in Pauley. The fans were rocking tonight. It’s good to have a crowd like that, to get us going early in the season, especially. But it’s good to be back with my team. I was gone for a little minute, but I just thank God honestly, thank God that I get to play with these guys. We have a good offseason when it comes to recruiting. We got guys like Xavier Booker with us. We’ve just been putting it all together and it’s been fun. It’s been fun watching, and now that I’m back out there it’s been fun playing.”
On transitioning to small forward
“It hasn’t been too bad, honestly. It’s definitely just tough not playing basketball, like I’ve been on the side, like, cheering the guys on, but being out there and running through the actions and, you know, competing at that position, I mean, obviously if you take some time off, you’re going to be a little rusty. But I mean tonight, it’s basketball at the end of the day. Like, I’m a hooper. So, I can go out there, play, and figure out my spots, and defensively, like if I go out there and play with a lot of energy, it doesn’t matter what I do offensively.
"Like I don’t even know what I did offensively tonight. I just play defense and play hard. So, the transition hasn’t been too hard for me, honestly. I know the game of basketball; coach is teaching me a lot of things. And there’s a lot of examples of threes that you can watch. So, it’s been a smooth transition for me.”
On Cronin's response after EWU win
“Yeah, we just stressed deflections. We’re a defensive school, we’ve got a defensive coach. We need deflections, we need stops, we need rebounds. This is what we’ve been stressing in practice, and I’m kind of jealous that [Xavier Booker] got 12 deflections because I was trying to go out there and get that too. But that just shows how competitive we are as a team. I mean, everybody’s trying to beat each other. As long as we keep that defensive mindset, that defensive focus, we’re going to be all right.”
On four Bruins scoring in double figures
“When it comes to, like, the type of players we’ve got, it’s like, one of those teams that like anybody can go off any night, which is fun. You don’t need one player to average 20. You can have five players average in double-figures. Like, that’s even better, honestly. Everybody is so versatile on this team, like Book [Xavier Booker] is offensively gifted and defensively gifted. Skyy [Clark] both. Donny [Dent], he’s a juggernaut on offense.
"Everybody’s just so dynamic, and when we put it all together, it’s like a super team almost. And we’re older, which is good. We’ve got players that have experience college and then do things and know how to fight through adversity. And, if we just keep this, how we are right now, and just keep building on it, it’s only going to get better, and by the time we hit conference, but it’s up.”
On difference in transition offense compared to last season
“I think we’re just getting out on the break faster. I mean, he’s [Coach Cronin] not really slowing us down. He’s telling us to go. Like, if I get the rebound, I’m going. Even if he [Xavier Booker] get the rebound, like, take a dribble, look up, see who’s ahead, let’s go. It makes our pace faster, it makes us harder to guard I think.
"When you play faster you’re going to get more buckets, so we’re going to score more like that. Overall, when you play faster as a team, the defense has to think faster, and we’re not really giving defenses time to think when people are, you know, running back.”
On Dent's impact allowing UCLA to play faster
“I mean, yeah – when you get an All-American point guard, it obviously makes the game easier for everybody. But it’s really like what Coach is saying. We’re just following his lead. He wanted to play faster, so that’s what he did. He constructed a team that can play fast, and, you know, we’re doing it.”
Following one more tune-up game against West Georgia, UCLA takes on No. 13 Arizona (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) which already defeated No. 3 Florida this season.
