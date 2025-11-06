DiGiorgio: Indiana Loss Eye-Opening for UCLA's Offense
After a devastating 0-4 start followed by a three-game win streak that turned the UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) into one of college football's darlings, they ran into a wall.
The wall? No. 2 Indiana, which handed the surging Bruins a 56-6 loss and a reminder of where exactly they stand in the college football landscape. But the loss was more than just an old fashioned shellacking. It gave UCLA's defense a clear look at what it takes to be one of the best teams in the nation.
Bruins captain offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio spoke with the media on Tuesday and detailed how that was the biggest takeaway from watching film of the loss ahead of the bye week.
"I think the biggest thing was really getting back to the basics," DiGiorgio said. "We really had to break down what we were doing as a O-line, not thinking about too much. Really focusing on what we can do individually, not as a whole unit.
"I think coming off the Indiana game, it was really eye-awakening for our offense to show that we need to be able to compete more against those high-caliber teams and we have more of those teams coming up in the Big Ten and we're excited for that competition and getting a chance to prove ourselves again."
Skipper's New Message for UCLA Ahead of Nebraska Clash
UCLA's bye week was all about returning back to the form it took during its three-game win streak, which included an upset win over No. 7 Penn State and a 38-13 domination against Michigan State.
Interim coach Tim Skipper made sure to take the week to get UCLA back to where it was when it won games against No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland. During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his message to the Bruins during the week of preparation.
"We're just getting back to the basics," Skipper said. "It's about fundamentals and little details. That's kind of been what we've been preaching on last week moving into this week. Just using the little things. Using our three weapons; our eyes, feet and hands. Running between drills. Everything is fine-tuned.
"We're trying to really harp on the little things. So, every little detial matters right now. We just want to get back to playing good Bruin football. So, that's where we're at right now with everything."
