UCLA Hoops Competing in Prestigious 2026 Season Invitational
The UCLA Bruins men's basketball schedule for the 2026 season is starting to take form as Mick Cronin and his squad are one of four teams invited to compete in the 2026 Rady Children's Invitational at the University of San Diego next season.
UCLA is joined by three other decorated teams to compete in the two-day tournament that tips off on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Texas, Saint Mary's and Georgetown are the other teams traveling to USD.
The invitational takes place on Nov. 26 and 27, 2026, and will feature two games each day. The third-place and championship games will be played on Friday, Nov. 27. According to UCLA Athletics, gametimes and broadcast details are going to be announced at a later date.
This season's Rady Children's Invitational features Florida, Providence, TCU and Wisconsin and is taking place from Nov. 27-28. Purdue won the tournament last season and Oklahoma won the season prior.
UCLA History vs 2026 Rady Children's Opponents
The Bruins have played Georgetown four times all-time, leading the series 3-1. UCLA hasn't played the Hoyas since the 2012-13 season in Brooklyn's Barclays Center for the Legends Classic. Georgetown won that game, 78-70.
Next season's invitational will be UCLA's seventh all-time matchup with Texas, series that is tied 3-3. Their last matchup was also in the 2012-13 season, where the Bruins and Longhorns faced off in Reliant Stadium in Houston and UCLA came out with a 65-63 win.
Lastly, UCLA has clashed with Saint Mary's 13 times before and has an 11-2 all-time lead. The last time the Bruins and Gaels matched up was during the 2022 NCAA Tournament's Round of 32 in Portland, Oregon, where UCLA came out with a 72-56 win.
UCLA's Next Game
The Bruins look to shake off a dud of an 80-74 season-opening win against Eastern Washington by hosting Pepperdine on Friday.
How To Watch
What: (12) UCLA Bruins vs. Pepperdine Waves
When: Friday, Nov. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Announcers: Carlo Jimenez (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85 and on SiriusXM App
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
