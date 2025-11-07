UCLA Hoops Competing in Prestigious 2026 Season Invitational

The Bruins will be one of 4⃣ college programs competing next season at the 2026 Rady Children’s Invitational, at the University of San Diego.



UCLA joins a strong field of teams, alongside Georgetown, Texas and Saint Mary’s.



🗓️🏀: https://t.co/QzXt8okQXg pic.twitter.com/qwk2fLULCF