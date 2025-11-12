UCLA Injury Update on Key Offensive Lineman
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten), despite having a pretty unlucky season, have been afforded a great bill of health all year, losing only a few key players for 1-2 weeks through nine games.
Early along in their 28-21 loss to Nebraska, UCLA offensive line captain Garrett DiGiorgio went down with an injury and wasn't able to return, a costly loss to an already struggling position group.
During Monday's media availability, interim head coach Tim Skipper gave an update on DiGiorgio's injury and early signs of his status for Saturday's game against No. 1 Ohio State.
"Garrett spasmed up to where he was struggling to walk at the game, and so he did not return," Skipper said. "He didn't come back into the game and then I saw him yesterday. he was walking a lot better. So today's a heavy treatment day, as you know, and we'll see where it goes and progresses tomorrow.
"We're going to let him do all the stuff he needs to do today and hopefully we can get him out there tomorrow. But we'll see how he's feeling and doing."
DiGiorgio's impact on the offensive line can't be denied. The Bruins just got left guard Eugene Brooks back and can't afford to go down another lineman. Especially with what's ahead.
Where UCLA's Final Three Opponents Rank in Updated FPI
Considering the opponents UCLA has left, it may match (and exceed) last season's loss total as early as this Saturday. With that being said, let's go through each of the Bruins' remaining opponents and see where they ranked on the updated FPI.
1 - Ohio State Buckeyes (27.6 FPI Rating)
The outright No. 1 team in the country continued on its dominant path by going on the road and handling Purdue, 34-10. Julian Sayin further bolstered his Heisman bid by throwing for 303 yards and a touchdown. Sayin's only touchdown was to Jeremiah Smith, who finished with 10 catches for 137 yards.
Ohio State plays host to UCLA in Columbus this week, and UCLA's chances of pulling off an upset similar to the one it had against No. 7 Penn State are about as slim as its chances at making a bowl game -- not good.
10 - USC Trojans (19.3 FPI Rating)
The dreaded crosstown rivals had another great week, much to the chagrin of Bruins fans. USC played on Friday night and cruised past Northwestern, 38-17, behind a stellar night from wide receiver Makai Lemon. The win bumped the Trojans up three spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 17.
For just a small frame of the season, there was a decent chance at UCLA's quest for bowl game eligibility coming down to its final game of the season against Southern California. Lincoln Riley's squad may still have something to play for come Week 14, but the same may not be said for the Bruins.
26 - Washington Huskies (10.5 FPI Rating)
Washington partook in one of the biggest upsets of the week. The then-23rd-ranked Huskies couldn't handle Wisconsin's defense as the Badgers, losers of six straight, upset Washington, 13-10, fresh of its first Top 25 ranking of the season.
Huskies coach Jedd Fisch, who has been a name synonymous with those linked to UCLA's coaching vacancy, has a slightly hotter seat than he did the week before. If there was ever a game for the Bruins to win during this final stretch of the season, it'd be against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 22.
