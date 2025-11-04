Kickoff Time Set for UCLA’s Showdown vs. No. 1 Ohio State
The UCLA Bruins' (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) miraculous turnaround came to an abrupt stop after their 56-6 shellacking at the hands of No. 2 Indiana last Saturday. After hosting Nebraska this week, the Bruins face an even tougher test against the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
The kickoff time and network for the matchup in Columbus was revealed. UCLA will take on Ryan Day and Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.
The Bruins will yet again be competing in front of a sizeable national audience. If Tim Skipper and UCLA can tack on another win against the Dylan Raiola-less Cornhuskers, next Saturday's matchup becomes much more interesting as the Bruins are two losses away from losing bowl eligibility.
Tim Skipper's Prep for Ohio State
UCLA's loss to Indiana was not only a punch in the face, but a reminder of where the Bruins truly stand in the Big Ten. However, it served as a lesson for Skipper, who took over as interim head coach and has a 3-2 record at the helm this season.
During he weekly media availability the Monday after the Indiana thrashing, Skipper shared what he thought went wrong and how he can use the experience against the Buckeyes.
- "The thing you take from it is, you know how the top teams in this country, in this conference play, and you know how you need to play," Skipper said.
- "So we need to figure out that we need to practice hard and we need to play hard and our style of pay needs to be consistent all the time.
- "And that would be the most disappointing thing, is just our styler of play wasn't what it's been. You didn't see the strain. You didn't see the fanatical effort. Those type of things. And you're going to need to play that way when you play these top teams like we just did."
OSU's Week 10
Ohio State hosted a struggling Penn State Nittany Lions and came out with a dominant 38-14 win. Ohio State goes on the road against Purdue this week before hosting the Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 15.
CLA plays its best opponent of the season on the road again. ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 1.6% chance to win the game. A Loss against Nebraska this week means a likely loss against Ohio State puts the Bruins out of bowl game contention.
