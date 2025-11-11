All Bruins

Live Updates: UCLA Plays Final Tune-Up Game vs West Georgia

The Bruins have been looking to unleash their full potential for the first time all season, and they'll have a shot against the Wolves.

Connor Moreno

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is greeted by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
/ Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through two games this season, but neither of the results left them walking away feeling good about how they got the wins.

The Bruins' season-opening win against Eastern Washington left a bad taste in head coach Mick Cronin's mouth. UCLA turned in a better effort against Pepperdine on Friday, but it still narrowly escaped the Waves, 74-63.

Up next is UCLA's final Monday matchup against the West Georgia Wolves, a final "tune-up" game before the Bruins take on Arizona in the Intuit Dome on Friday.

Live updates as the game is happening can be found below.

How To Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. West Georgia Wolves
When: Monday, Nov. 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: B1G+
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.