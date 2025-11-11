Live Updates: UCLA Plays Final Tune-Up Game vs West Georgia
The UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through two games this season, but neither of the results left them walking away feeling good about how they got the wins.
The Bruins' season-opening win against Eastern Washington left a bad taste in head coach Mick Cronin's mouth. UCLA turned in a better effort against Pepperdine on Friday, but it still narrowly escaped the Waves, 74-63.
Up next is UCLA's final Monday matchup against the West Georgia Wolves, a final "tune-up" game before the Bruins take on Arizona in the Intuit Dome on Friday.
Live updates as the game is happening can be found below.
How To Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. West Georgia Wolves
When: Monday, Nov. 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: B1G+
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
