Tim Skipper Shares Positive Takeaways From UCLA Loss to Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins' 28-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday was one of the few quality losses the Bruins have had all season.
Sure, the loss put them one loss away from losing bowl eligibility and coming short of a 0-4 turnaround, but interim head coach Tim Skipper feels there were some good things the team could build on as they head to Columbus to take on the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes this week.
"We did a lot of good things," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "We were able to run the ball. If you look at it statistically, the stats were dead even, like total yards, rush yards, pass yards, turnovers. Both teams had zero turnovers. Time of possession was dead 30-30. I've never seent hat before. I've never been a part of that.
"We did a lot of really good things. The thing that got us, that got us beat, is how it all started. Their three possessions, they went ahead and punched them in and got TDs. We went punt, TD, they stopped us on fourth down, then we missed a field goal.
"We started playing a lot better and just basically ran out of time. We couldn't get the ball back at the end. But if we start better and faster, I think the game would have went our way. But unfortunately, it didn't. It reminds me of the Northwestern game. Same kind of thing. We started a little slow. it was after a bye and then we got going."
The Bruins don't have another bye to reset. If they want to finish the season off strong, it has to start now. Unfortunately, the road ahead is the hardest it's been all season.
UCLA Strength of Schedule Skyrockets
Starting the season with four-straight losses doesn't net a team the greatest chances at making a bowl game, but interim coach Tim Skipper immediately ripped off three wins and boosted the hope in the locker room. UCLA's chances are all but zero after Saturday's loss.
The path to three wins with three games remaining is daunting for the Bruins. According to ESPN's FPI, UCLA has the strongest remaining strength of schedule in college football, up two spots from where it ranked going into the Nebraska game.
The Bruins are the 68th-ranked team in the FPI. The index gives them the 90th-ranked game control rating, which measures the chance that the average top 25 team would control a game the way UCLA did. UCLA is also near the bottom of the sport in average in-game win probability, sitting 122nd in the country.
The index gives the Bruins a 0.1% chance of winning out in the last three games and, hence, a 0.1% chance to make a bowl game.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.