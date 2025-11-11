All Bruins

UCLA's Trent Perry Reflects on Breakout Outing vs West Georgia

The sophomore guard filled in for Donovan Dent and showed out to extend his sophomore leap.

Connor Moreno

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket against Pepperdine Waves forward Javon Cooley (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket against Pepperdine Waves forward Javon Cooley (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) desperately needed a win like the one it got against West Georgia on Monday before facing some real competition this week.

Star point guard Donovan Dent was out in the Bruins' 83-62 win over the Wolves, and his absence was felt in the first half. UCLA struggled to get anything going offensively and took just a 37-32 lead into halftime, mixed with UWG cashing in from three.

In Dent's absence, veteran forward Tyler Bilodeau starred, finishing with 21 points and four rebounds on 7-of-12 from the field. Many wondered who would step up as UCLA's facilitator, but sophomore guard Trent Perry perfectly filled the role, posting 17 points, five rebounds and nine assists while only committing two turnovers.

Perry spoke to the media postgame and reflected on his stellar outing.

Trent Perry Postgame vs West Georgia

On mindset going into the game

“I didn’t really find out until five minutes into the game. But at the same time it’s just being mentally prepared for the game, whether I was coming off the bench or starting just like today. Just come out there and play basketball.” 

On how he felt making his first start

“I mean, it felt good. At the end of the day my dad always told me just create an impact when you’re coming off the bench or starting. I had no other mindset, my mindset didn’t change.” 

ucl
Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) grabs a rebound in front of West Georgia Wolves forward Kenneth Chime (22) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On channeling emotion into positive production

“My dad always says play with enthusiasm. The game is supposed to be played for fun, like how it was when we were kids. There were tough times, when the team went on a run, at the end of the day that’s basketball. You have to turn into positive energy and pick it up.” 

On how he's feeling mentally

“I feel great. I mean my teammates have a lot of trust in me. The coaches have a lot of trust in me and they trusted me just like tonight.” 

ucl
Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives past West Georgia Wolves guard Brady Hardewig (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On playing 37 minutes compared to coming off the bench

“Some argue yeah, but at the same time you can only control your effort. Coach always tells me, don’t worry about offense that much, always control defense and rebounds. Whether it's nine minutes, 20 minutes, 37 minutes, that’s what I came out there to do and control the controllables.”

On feeling more comfortable without Donovan Dent

“I mean, I’m just playing basketball. I’m comfortable playing it.” 

On the corrected defense in the second half

“We were losing shooters. Our deflection board was really low. We probably had, maybe around 15 to 20. We also just were letting them swing the ball around. Coach said comfortable teams make comfortable plays, and they were pretty comfortable in our home gym, especially in the first half. The second half, we just had a long talk and we had to turn up the energy.” 

ucl
Nov 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) talks with head coach Mick Cronin during the first half against the West Georgia Wolves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On how his performance helps him moving forward

“At the end of the day, individually just stacking days. But each game there's a lot of lessons to be learned. Watch a lot of film, and just gotta carry it forward to Friday.” 

On Dent's advice to him before the game

“He really just said ‘keep going’. Just kept giving me confidence throughout the entire game. Keep going, right now you’re the engine and keep your team moving, just be a leader.” 

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.