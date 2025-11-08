UCLA Bruins vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Game Preview
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) had two weeks to let their 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana marinate with a bye week ahead of their Week 11 clash with the shorthanded Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten).
The Huskers will be without starting quarterback Dylan Raiola, who suffered a season-ending broken fibula in their loss to USC last week. Still, Nebraska presents a unique challenge for a UCLA staff that had been game planning for Raiola all week and must shift to true freshman starter TJ Lateef.
With that being said, let's get you prepped for UCLA's crucial home matchup against the Huskers.
The Scouting Report: Nebraska Cornhuskers
As he does every game week, Skipper started with what he's seen from Nebraska's offense and defense.
Skipper on Nebraska's Offense
- "Nebraska's a very, very good team. I mean, very, very good," Skipper said. "Just like that game last week [against USC], it could have went either way... These guys on offense, they're going to run the rock. It's our first thousand-yard rusher we're going to have to go against. Very, very good.
- "You know, I come from a family of running back coaches, and he's up there as far as guys I've seen. Very good vision. He makes people miss. He sees holes, he'll cut it back, he'll hit it when he needs to hit it. It's very impressive to watch that kid and to watch him run. He's really good.
- "Their O-line's been a little banged up, but they have guys that have been filling in. They're still huge and they're still getting hands on people and moving people. And then in the pass game, they're kind of short passes. You know, they're trying to get the ball out and let the guys run, make a guy miss and then you have some wiggle room. So we'll have our hands full on defense as far as that goes.
- "And then we know this new quarterback. There's going to be stuff we haven't seen. They're going to game plan for him now. So this is kind of going to be first game kind of thing. We'll have to have in-game adjustments rolling right away. We can't wait until halftime. It's going to be every single series."
Skipper on Nebraska's Defense
- "On defense for those guys, they have some creatures on the edges," Skipper said. "I mean they're hybrid, long dudes that can create a lot of issues. So we're going to have to deal with that. They get a lot of turnovers. They're very good on third down, so we're gonna have to manage this game.
- "We got to win it in the trenches like every game, but they want to win in the trenches, we want to win in the trenches. So, that's the ultimate battle. If we can control the time of possession, we should be fine."
UCLA Impact Players
Nico Iamaleava, QB
It's officially crunch time for Bruins redshirt sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He's coming off one of the worst games of his young college football career and UCLA needs a win desperately.
Iamaleava threw two interceptions and just 113 yards on 13-of-27 passing against No. 2 Indiana last week. You can blame the hobbled offensive line -- which was without left guard Eugene Brooks -- you can blame the faltering play calling which reached peaks for two weeks against Penn State and Michigan State, but at the end of the day Iamaleava needs to step up.
Nebraska's defense presents strong edge pressure on the pass rush, but the Bruins focused on getting the offensive line right for the Huskers.
It's Nico's turn to step up again.
The Trenches
The success of UCLA's defense against Nebraska starts with its defensive line. It is the first level of containment against star running back Emmett Johnson, who has eclipsed a thousand rushing yards already this season.
The focus isn't just limited to the running game. Lateef is making his first career start in the Rose Bowl. Bruins pass rushers need to pressure Nebraska's true freshman early and often.
If UCLA can startle Lateef early with a stifling pass rush, the impact will be felt on all levels.
How To Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
When: Saturday, Nov. 8
Time: 6:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: FOX
TV Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline)
