UCLA Bruins vs Pepperdine Waves Game Preview
The UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) look to bounce back from a lackluster season-opening win against EWU when they take on the Pepperdine Waves (1-0, 0-0 WCC) on Friday in Pauley Pavilion.
The Bruins' offense struggled to get anything going on the Eagle's zone and coach Mick Cronin ripped his squad after the game for the effort displayed on the court to open the season.
The No. 12 Bruins are still one of the most anticipated teams this season, and a dominant win against the Waves would undoubtedly shake their dud of a season opener. With that being said, let's get into a preview of the game.
The Scouting Report: Pepperdine
Pepperdine is coming off a narrow victory against a lesser opponent of its own. The Waves opened the season against the GSAC's Life Pacific Warriors and edged past them 88-80. Aaron Clark led the way with 14 points, four rebounds and four steals, followed by Javon Cooley with 13 points and five rebounds on 5-of-9 from the field.
David Mager contributed 12 points and four rebounds off the bench. The Waves had a balanced attack to take down LPU and are going to need it against the 12th-ranked Bruins.
UCLA is 21-4 all time against Pepperdine and have met eight times since the 2000 season. Pepperdine head coach Ed Schilling was an assistant coach in Westwood from the 2013-14 season through the 2016-17 season. Waves assistant coach Tyus Edney played for the Bruins from 1992-95 before returning to the coaching staff in the 2010-11 season.
How To Watch
What: (12) UCLA Bruins vs. Pepperdine Waves
When: Friday, Nov. 7
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Announcers: Carlo Jimenez (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 85 and on SiriusXM App
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
UCLA Impact Players
1. Donovan Dent, PG
Star guard Donovan Dent shined by scoring 21 points and dishing out nine assists to only one turnover.
The performance was good enough to anoint the transfer guard as the best watch in all of college basketball, according to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein.
A talent like Dent makes games against opponents of Pepperdine's level look seamless. Look for the star guard to have similar impactful game against the Waves on Friday.
2. Tyler Bilodeau, PF
Veteran forward Tyler Bilodeau struggled in the first half of UCLA's win against the Eagles, but as soon as he got it going, he looked like the dynamic scoring forward he is.
Bilodeau finished with 19 points and six rebounds on 8-of-16 from the field (3-6 3PT). Against EWU's zone -- which was implemented to mitigate Dent's impact -- Bruins perimeter shooters simply couldn't knock down open threes, which was a catalyst of the Eagles keeping it close.
As Bilodeau shakes off the offseason rust and returns to form, it's not implausible to see him have a career season alongside Dent.
3. Trent Perry, Backup G
Amid senior two-guard Skyy Clark's struggle some season opener, sophomore backup guard Trent Perry shined off the bench.
In fact, his 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting accounted for all of UCLA's bench points against EWU. But what stood out most in Perry's shifts off the bench was his poise when scoring off the catch.
Whether it was catching and shooting or attacking a closeout to sink a pretty midrange shot, Perry showed that he can be an elite scorer off the bench all season.
