All Bruins

UCLA WBB Boasts Top Spot in Initial Women's Bracketology

The Bruins are on a path that only few will be able to contend with.

Connor Moreno

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; From left: UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close, center Lauren Betts, guard Kiki Rice and guard Gabriela Jaquez during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; From left: UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close, center Lauren Betts, guard Kiki Rice and guard Gabriela Jaquez during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) women's basketball team is coming off a signature early win of the season, dominating No. 6 Oklahoma at a neutral site.

The Bruins were one of the best projected teams coming into the 2025-26 women's college basketball season, and they are sticking true to all the hype.

ESPN's Charlie Creme released the first iteration of the Women's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament, and UCLA is projected to be the No. 1 seed in Region 2 Sacramento. The other 1-seeds on the projection are UConn, South Carolina and Texas.

UCLA's Projected 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracket:

  1. UCLA
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Baylor
  4. Duke
  5. TCU
  6. Michigan State
  7. Washington
  8. Stanford
  9. Nebraska
  10. Virginia tech
  11. Florida/Florida State
  12. Ball State
  13. Middle Tennessee
  14. California Baptist
  15. North Alabama
  16. UC Davis (Bruins' projected matchup)
ucl
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bruins have a pretty daunting non-conference schedule, but looking back in March, it may have been all worth it.

UCLA Dominates No. 6 Oklahoma

UCLA transfer wing Gianna Kneepkens proved just how valuable an addition she is, erupting for 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

Two of college basketball's biggest stars, UCLA's Lauren Betts and Oklahoma's Raegan Beers, battled it out in a classic, gritty matchup in the paint. Betts finished with just nine points and seven turnovers on 4-of-11 shooting, but made up for it around the rim, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking four shots.

uckk
Oklahoma center Raegan Beers (15) shoots a free throw in the second quarter during an NCAA Women’s basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Belmont Bruins at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beers also struggled from the field as the two defensive stalwarts exchanged blows. The Sooner center finished with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, but snagged 14 boards and two steals.

Bruins star freshman Sienna Betts was out with a recurring lower leg injury, but is no longer in a walking boot. Betts' counterpart, Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 freshman in the nation, scored 11 points on 4-of-16 (25.0%) shooting. The budding freshman couldn't quite find her footing, but made up for it by not committing a single turnover.

UCLA got some staunch help off the bench. Forward Angela Dugalic posted 16 points, 15 rebounds (five offensive) and three steals, coming up as the Bruins' unsung hero of the night.

ucl
Oklahoma guard Aaliyah Chavez (2) works up court in the first quarter during an NCAA Women’s basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Belmont Bruins at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was a great start to UCLA's gauntlet of a non-conference slate. The Bruins head to Las Vegas for the WBCA Challenge and take on No. 11 North Carolina. After matchups against USF and Southern, UCLA goes back to Vegas to open up the Players' Era Tournament against No. 4 Texas. Regardless of the result of that game, the Bruins will play one of No. 15 Duke and No. 2 South Carolina.

And, finally, to round out November, UCLA will play against No. 12 Tennessee before starting Big Ten play against Oregon in December.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.