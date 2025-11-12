UCLA WBB Boasts Top Spot in Initial Women's Bracketology
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) women's basketball team is coming off a signature early win of the season, dominating No. 6 Oklahoma at a neutral site.
The Bruins were one of the best projected teams coming into the 2025-26 women's college basketball season, and they are sticking true to all the hype.
ESPN's Charlie Creme released the first iteration of the Women's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament, and UCLA is projected to be the No. 1 seed in Region 2 Sacramento. The other 1-seeds on the projection are UConn, South Carolina and Texas.
UCLA's Projected 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracket:
- UCLA
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Duke
- TCU
- Michigan State
- Washington
- Stanford
- Nebraska
- Virginia tech
- Florida/Florida State
- Ball State
- Middle Tennessee
- California Baptist
- North Alabama
- UC Davis (Bruins' projected matchup)
The Bruins have a pretty daunting non-conference schedule, but looking back in March, it may have been all worth it.
UCLA Dominates No. 6 Oklahoma
UCLA transfer wing Gianna Kneepkens proved just how valuable an addition she is, erupting for 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
Two of college basketball's biggest stars, UCLA's Lauren Betts and Oklahoma's Raegan Beers, battled it out in a classic, gritty matchup in the paint. Betts finished with just nine points and seven turnovers on 4-of-11 shooting, but made up for it around the rim, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking four shots.
Beers also struggled from the field as the two defensive stalwarts exchanged blows. The Sooner center finished with seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, but snagged 14 boards and two steals.
Bruins star freshman Sienna Betts was out with a recurring lower leg injury, but is no longer in a walking boot. Betts' counterpart, Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 freshman in the nation, scored 11 points on 4-of-16 (25.0%) shooting. The budding freshman couldn't quite find her footing, but made up for it by not committing a single turnover.
UCLA got some staunch help off the bench. Forward Angela Dugalic posted 16 points, 15 rebounds (five offensive) and three steals, coming up as the Bruins' unsung hero of the night.
This was a great start to UCLA's gauntlet of a non-conference slate. The Bruins head to Las Vegas for the WBCA Challenge and take on No. 11 North Carolina. After matchups against USF and Southern, UCLA goes back to Vegas to open up the Players' Era Tournament against No. 4 Texas. Regardless of the result of that game, the Bruins will play one of No. 15 Duke and No. 2 South Carolina.
And, finally, to round out November, UCLA will play against No. 12 Tennessee before starting Big Ten play against Oregon in December.
