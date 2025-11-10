How to Watch UCLA Seek its Footing vs. West Georgia
The UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through two games this season, but neither of the results left them walking away feeling good about how they got the wins.
The Bruins' season-opening win against Eastern Washington left a bad taste in head coach Mick Cronin's mouth. UCLA turned in a better effort against Pepperdine on Friday, but it still narrowly escaped the Waves, 74-63.
Up next is UCLA's final Monday matchup against the West Georgia Wolves, a final "tune-up" game before the Bruins take on Arizona in the Intuit Dome on Friday.
How To Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs. West Georgia Wolves
When: Monday, Nov. 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: B1G+
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
UCLA History vs West Georgia
The Bruins and Wolves will be matching up for the first time on Monday. West Georgia is part of the ASUN Conference. Wolves coach Dave Moore has a connection to Cronin and UCLA. When Moore was an assistant coach at St. Bonaventure, he knocked the Bruins out of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Moore and Cronin are both from the Cincinnati area, and Moore's brother played for Cronin's father in high school.
Last Games
UCLA vs Pepperdine (W, 80-74)
The Bruins improved on their lackluster season-opening effort against Eastern Washington and turned in a better product against Pepperdine. Still, UCLA wasn't able to reach its full potential against the Waves amd won narrowly, 74-63. Here were the notable performers:
- Xavier Booker: 15 pts, 5 reb, 5 blk, 5-8 (62.5%) FG, 1-2 (50.0%) 3PT
- Donovan Dent: 12 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 3-8 (37.5%) FG
- Eric Dailey Jr.: 10 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 3-4 (75.0%) FG
West Georgia vs Huntingdon College (W, 120-83)
The Wolves opened the season against another Big Ten opponent, Nebraska, and bounced back with a huge win over Huntingdon College, 120-83. Here were the notable performers:
- Josh Smith: 26 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 8-12 FG, 4-6 3PT
- Shelton Williams-Dryden: 19 pts, 9 reb, 9-12 FG
- Chas Lewless: 12 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
