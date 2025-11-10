All Bruins

How to Watch UCLA Seek its Footing vs. West Georgia

Mick Cronin and the Bruins haven't reached their full potential through two games this season.

Connor Moreno

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket against Pepperdine Waves forward Javon Cooley (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket against Pepperdine Waves forward Javon Cooley (23) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through two games this season, but neither of the results left them walking away feeling good about how they got the wins.

The Bruins' season-opening win against Eastern Washington left a bad taste in head coach Mick Cronin's mouth. UCLA turned in a better effort against Pepperdine on Friday, but it still narrowly escaped the Waves, 74-63.

ucl
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play during the second half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Up next is UCLA's final Monday matchup against the West Georgia Wolves, a final "tune-up" game before the Bruins take on Arizona in the Intuit Dome on Friday.

How To Watch

What: UCLA Bruins vs. West Georgia Wolves
When: Monday, Nov. 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: B1G+
Radio: AM 790 (KABC)
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

UCLA History vs West Georgia

The Bruins and Wolves will be matching up for the first time on Monday. West Georgia is part of the ASUN Conference. Wolves coach Dave Moore has a connection to Cronin and UCLA. When Moore was an assistant coach at St. Bonaventure, he knocked the Bruins out of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Moore and Cronin are both from the Cincinnati area, and Moore's brother played for Cronin's father in high school.

ucl
Nov 3, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; West Georgia Wolves head coach Dave Moore reacts to a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Last Games

UCLA vs Pepperdine (W, 80-74)

The Bruins improved on their lackluster season-opening effort against Eastern Washington and turned in a better product against Pepperdine. Still, UCLA wasn't able to reach its full potential against the Waves amd won narrowly, 74-63. Here were the notable performers:

  • Xavier Booker: 15 pts, 5 reb, 5 blk, 5-8 (62.5%) FG, 1-2 (50.0%) 3PT
  • Donovan Dent: 12 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 3-8 (37.5%) FG
  • Eric Dailey Jr.: 10 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 3-4 (75.0%) FG
ucl
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) goes to the basket against Pepperdine Waves guard Styles Phipps (0) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

West Georgia vs Huntingdon College (W, 120-83)

The Wolves opened the season against another Big Ten opponent, Nebraska, and bounced back with a huge win over Huntingdon College, 120-83. Here were the notable performers:

  • Josh Smith: 26 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 8-12 FG, 4-6 3PT
  • Shelton Williams-Dryden: 19 pts, 9 reb, 9-12 FG
  • Chas Lewless: 12 pts, 7 reb, 6 ast
ucl
Nov 3, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; West Georgia Wolves guard Chas Lewless (2) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.