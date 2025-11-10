All Bruins

How To Watch UCLA WBB's First Ranked Clash vs Oklahoma

The No. 3 Bruins are headed to Sacramento to take on the No. 6 Sooners in the Golden 1 Center.

Connor Moreno

Mar 20, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) defended by Oklahoma Sooners forward Madi Williams (25) and Oklahoma Sooners forward Liz Scott (34) during an NCAA Tournament Women s 2nd Round dd game at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) defended by Oklahoma Sooners forward Madi Williams (25) and Oklahoma Sooners forward Liz Scott (34) during an NCAA Tournament Women s 2nd Round dd game at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are off to an expected dominant start to the season, stringing together two season-opening wins against San Diego State and UC Santa Barbara to open the year.

Up next, though, is their first ranked matchup with the 6th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Sacramento in the Golden 1 Center, home to the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

This clash marks the beginning of a daunting non-conference slate. After Oklahoma, the Bruins have meetings with the likes of North Carolina, Texas and South Carolina or Duke in the Player's Era Tournament, and Tennessee all before the end of November.

How to Watch

What: (3) UCLA Bruins vs. (6) Oklahoma Sooners
When: Monday, Nov. 10
Time: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, California)
TV: FS1
TV Announcers: Elise Woodward, Kim Adams
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio, SiriusXM Ch. 211 or 195
Radio Announcers: Dave Marcus (UCLA Digital Radio)

Cori Close Details Sienna Betts’ Ongoing Recovery Process

ucl
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although the Bruins have been dominant, they've been missing a key piece -- star freshman Sienna Betts.

Betts hasn't suited up for UCLA yet this season, as she's recovering from a lower leg injury she suffered during one of the Bruins' preseason exhibition games. Coach Cori Close revealed before the season started that they'd be cautious with her progressioni back to the court.

Following UCLA's 87-50 win over UCSB on Thursday, close gave a new update on the budding young star.

"We're taking it day by day with her," Close said postgame. "She was in there working this morning and I was like, 'Oh man, I sure would like to get her out there.' It really is just sort of a week-by-week kind of thing. You know, I really don't know the answer to that. She is coming along great.

uca
Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I asked our trainer today, you know, 'How do you feel about her progress? Do you feel like it's going?' She says, 'I think she's doing a great job. I think it's going really well.' I just don't -- I literally haven't been given a timeline yet."

Betts came to Westwood as the No. 2 player in the class of 2025 and will only be another staunch addition to what's looking like one of, if not the, best teams in the nation.

Connor Moreno
