Three UCLA Players to Watch vs. Pepperdine
The UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) won their season opener against Eastern Washington, but the narrow 80-74 victory against a middling Big Sky team left a bad taste in their mouth.
The Bruins' offense struggled to get anything going on the Eagle's zone and coach Mick Cronin ripped his squad after the game for the effort displayed on the court to open the season.
After what was likely a harsh week of practice in Westwood, the Bruins are looking to bounce back against the Pepperdine Waves (1-0, 0-0 WCC) on Friday at home in hopes to put forth a better effort.
Before we get into our gameday preview, let's take a look at three key UCLA players ahead of the Friday night matchup.
1. Donovan Dent, PG
Despite the lackluster effort in Monday's win, Despite the effort, star guard Donovan Dent shined by scoring 21 points and dishing out nine assists to only one turnover.
The performance was good enough to anoint the transfer guard as the best watch in all of college basketball, according to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein.
A talent like Dent makes games against opponents of Pepperdine's level look seamless. Look for the star guard to have similar impactful game against the Waves on Friday.
2. Tyler Bilodeau, PF
Veteran forward Tyler Bilodeau struggled in the first half of UCLA's win against the Eagles, but as soon as he got it going, he looked like the dynamic scoring forward he is.
Bilodeau finished with 19 points and six rebounds on 8-of-16 from the field (3-6 3PT). Against EWU's zone -- which was implemented to mitigate Dent's impact -- Bruins perimeter shooters simply couldn't knock down open threes, which was a catalyst of the Eagles keeping it close.
As Bilodeau shakes off the offseason rust and returns to form, it's not implausible to see him have a career season alongside Dent.
3. Trent Perry, Backup G
Amid senior two-guard Skyy Clark's struggle some season opener, sophomore backup guard Trent Perry shined off the bench.
In fact, his 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting accounted for all of UCLA's bench points against EWU. But what stood out most in Perry's shifts off the bench was his poise when scoring off the catch.
Whether it was catching and shooting or attacking a closeout to sink a pretty midrange shot, Perry showed that he can be an elite scorer off the bench all season.
