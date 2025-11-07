Three Week 11 Games UCLA Fans Must Track
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) are entering crunch time of the season, sitting just two losses away from losing bowl eligibility with a gauntlet of a schedule ahead. Winning six games would require the Bruins to lose just one more game.
The schdule ahead includes Nebraska, No. 1 Ohio State, No. 23 Washington and No. 19 USC. So, the odds of Tim Skipper and UCLA completing this 0-4 season turnaround is looking slim.
But there are still games to be played, starting this Saturday. As the Bruins host the Huskers in the Rose Bowl, let's take a look at who their remaining opponents are matching up with this week.
(1) Ohio State Buckeyes @ Purdue Boilermakers
Another week, another convincing win for the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The outright best team in the country hosted a struggling Penn State Nittany Lions and came out with a dominant 38-14 win. Ohio State goes on the road against Purdue this week before hosting the Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Just two weeks after a thrashing 56-6 loss to No. 2 Indiana, UCLA plays its best opponent of the season on the road again. ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 1.6% chance to win the game. A Loss against Nebraska this week means a likely loss against Ohio State puts the Bruins out of bowl game contention.
(23) Washington Huskies @ Wisconsin Badgers
Washington has been a slow-rising monster on UCLA's schedule despite coming into the season projected by many to be worse than the Bruins. Following a dominant win over No. 23 Illinois in Week 9 and a bye in Week 10, the Huskies are into the Top 25. Washington takes on the lowly Badgers on the road this week.
The Bruins host Washington on Saturday, Nov. 22, a week after going on the road against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Depending on how UCLA's next two games go against Nebraska and Ohio State, the Bruins may not be playing for much more than pride in Week 13 in the Rose Bowl.
(19) USC Trojans vs Northwestern Wildcats
Coming off a loss to No. 13 Notre Dame and a bye week, the dreaded USC Trojans did UCLA a favor by handling the Bruins' next opponent, Nebraska, 21-17. The Trojans' second-half comeback win extended Nebraska's losing streak to ranked opponents and moved USC up to No. 19 in the nation. The Trojans take on Northwestern on Friday at home.
For a moment, there was a path for the Bruins and Trojans' Week 14 matchup to come with its fair share of storylines, including UCLA potentially being one win away from completing an improbable turnaround and gaining bowl game eligibility, but the Bruins' remaining schedule is looking more insurmountable by the day.
