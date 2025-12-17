Inside of UCLA's 87 Point Win vs Cal Poly

The Bruins would absolute dominate the Mustangs, 115-28, here is how they did it.

UCLA played a great game, hands down, and we were also able to see some good Sienna Betts minutes for the first time this season. The Bruins had a great second-half performance, allowing Cal Poly to score just 12 points.

Numbers From the Game

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16), right, guards Cal Poly Mustangs forward Gillian Bears (14) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins were dominant in this one. UCLA outrebounded Cal Poly 46–15 and controlled the turnover battle, forcing 31 while committing just seven. Those turnovers allowed the game to get out of hand quickly, as the Bruins scored 59 points off turnovers.

The Bruins were also able to score 52 of their points in the paint, along with 28 points off of fast breaks. UCLA shot 58% from the field as well as shooting a very good 43% from the arc.

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during press conference at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins also shot 26 free throws in this one, making 18 of them. Sienna Betts was able to get to the line the most, shooting eight free throws in this one. The Bruins need to fix their free-throw shooting, as they only made 69%.

If the score didn’t already make it clear, the Bruins were just as dominant defensively. After a shaky first quarter, UCLA did not allow double-digit points in any other period. The Bruins finished with 19 steals and four blocks, suffocating Cal Poly for the remainder of the game.

Notable Efforts

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Alana Goosby (22) defends UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kiki Rice led the Bruins in scoring with 23 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting night, while also grabbing eight rebounds. Lauren Betts was not far behind, finishing with 20 points in just 17 minutes while shooting 10-of-14 from the field and pulling down 10 rebounds, seven of which were offensive.

Gianna Kneepkens also had a great game, scoring 19 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three. She also had six steals in this one, tying a career high from Utah. Gabriela Jaquez also had a great game, shooting 3-of-4 from three.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts also had a pretty solid debut as a Bruin. She scored five points, three came from free throws. You can tell that she is still getting used into the flow of college basketball, so there shouldn't be any overreactions from the box score.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5), guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) and center Lauren Betts (51) react on the bench after a basket during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins looked sharp in this one and should be able to carry that momentum forward as they enter one of the toughest stretches of their schedule.

