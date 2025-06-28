Oscar Rios Commits To Arizona Over UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been hopeful to land many of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class. They have done a good job thus far when it comes to doing just that, but the Bruins have also missed out on some prospects.
They have been targeting the QB position heavily, with hopes of landing a high quality player at the position, as it is no secret that the QB position isn't the same without a star. It is such a make or break position for programs, with the bust rate of certain players having the ability to set a program back.
The Bruins had their target set on a specific QB in the 2026 recruiting class. That quarterback being Oscar Rios who is an in-state target from Downey High School. The Downey High School star is one of the better QBs in the class, as 247Sports has him ranked as the 10th QB in the class.
The Bruins were a long time leader for the talented prospect, before he announced that he would be committing to a program on Friday, June 27th. He visited the Arizona Wildcats, UCLA Bruins, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Following these visits he would go ahead and release his two finalists with the Oklahoma State Cowboys getting cut.
The two finalists were the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins who he would choose between on Friday night. Around 10:00 PM EST the talented prospect made his decision to commit to the Arizona Wildcats over the Bruins, despite them pulling out all the stops for the four-star prospect. The Wildcats are getting someone who is their highest-rated player and their No. 1 player on the board both at his position and in general.
The Bruins will now have to move on from their board, which will be completely shifted, as nearly every program typically likes to add one QB per class. Luckily for the Bruins, they have multiple QBs that are younger with Nico Iamaleava currently having three seasons of eligibility (no redshirt remaining unless medical) following his transfer from Tennessee, and Madden Iamaleava having four seasons of eligibility left (with both medical and normal redshirts remaining).
UCLA Bruins On SI will keep you up to date with all news on the QB search for the UCLA Bruins in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
