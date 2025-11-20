UCLA Player's Unique Perspective on Potential Rose Bowl Departure
As if the end of UCLA's rollercoaster season couldn't get any more interesting, the threat of leaving the Rose Bowl for good is looming over the heads of Bruins and college football fans who want to preserve history.
Fans are against the move, and UCLA decision-makers are for it, but what about the players? Athletes who call the Rose Bowl home for four to five years of their collegiate careers? What about them? Veteran Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen gave his own perspective during Tuesday's media availability.
For him, it's just about where the playing field will be.
"I mean, I love the Rose Bowl," Pedersen told Ben Bolch of the LA Times. "Played in it for my four seasons here. Obviously, I'm not a part of those conversations and [they're] above my pay grade, right? If we go to SoFi or Rose Bowl, it's a great place and great atmosphere. I think a lot of us love it and love playing there. I think we just love to play football, too.
"[SoFi] is newer, so I think in that sense, maybe [it would be more exciting]. But the field's the field, right? It's 53-and-a-third by 120 yards with the end zones, you know what I mean? So, the field's the field. I think wherever we play in the 2026 season... I think we'll just love it and keep playing ball and just try to get better every day."
Players like Pedersen, who have been in Westwood for their entire collegiate career, of course, grow an emotional attachment. But what about people who have spent a small time with the Rose Bowl? In comes interim coach Tim Skipper, who could potentially be coaching his last game in Pasadena this Saturday.
Skipper Reflects on UCLA Tenure Ahead of Final Rose Bowl Game
Skipper was brought in on a senior advisory role under DeShaun Foster and was promoted once the second-year head coach was dismissed three weeks into the season. Skipper holds a 2-1 record in the Rose Bowl, including a signature upset win against No. 7 Penn State that kicked off a three-game win streak.
During Monday's media availability, Skipper was prompted about the thought of Saturday's bout against Washington being his final Rose Bowl game. He admittedly hadn't given it much thought, and probably won't until the season is over.
"I mean, I haven't even gone there," Skipper said on his favorite memory in the stadium. "I'm one of those people that I don't think about the past until the season's over. Then I kind of reflect. So I really don't-- it's just been an honor, you know, to be able to wear these colors and go out there and give our all. So, that would be the memory right there.
"I know the Penn State game will come to mind once I truly reflect and all that stuff, but just the kids playing hard and giving it all we got; that's the main thing."
