UCLA Offers Pair of Elite 2027 Offensive Tackles

Under new head coach Bob Chesney, UCLA has been highly active on the high school recruiting trail in recent weeks. Not only are the Bruins making significant progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class, but they also haven’t shied away from pursuing some of the nation’s top prospects.

Over the past few months, Chesney and his staff have extended a flurry of offers to 2027 prospects, most recently targeting two four-star offensive tackles and top-70 recruits in the country.

Bruins Offer Two Four-Star Offensive Tackles

On Feb. 13, UCLA extended offers to two four-star offensive tackles: Oluwasemilore Olubobola, from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey, and Layton Von Brandt from Appoquinimink in Middletown, Delaware.

Olubobola and Von Brandt are two of the top offensive linemen in the entire country and would be monster additions to UCLA’s 2027 class. Here’s a closer look at both tackles and where the Bruins currently stand in their recruitments.

More on Oluwasemilore Olubobola

Olubobola is a 6’6”, 275-pound offensive tackle from New Jersey. He’s one of the top prospects in the 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 69 overall player nationally, the No. 10 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 recruit in New Jersey.

UCLA was the 36th Division I program to offer Olubobola, who’s actively being pursued by several Power Four programs, including Penn State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Rutgers.

Although the Bruins’ offer comes relatively late in Olubobola’s process, he hasn’t set a commitment date yet, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Chesney and his staff plenty of time to make up ground with the four-star offensive tackle.

More on Layton Von Brandt

Von Brandt is a 6’5”, 255-pound offensive tackle from Delaware. He’s a consensus blue-chip prospect, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 48 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 6 offensive tackle, and the No. 1 recruit in Delaware.

The four-star offensive tackle initially committed to Penn State but decommitted in October after the Nittany Lions parted ways with former head coach James Franklin. Since his decommitment, several programs have continued pursuing him, and he recently told Rivals’ Steve Wilftong that Notre Dame and Florida are currently standing out to him the most.

While the Bruins have a lot of ground to make up in Von Brandt’s recruitment, if Chesney and company can make a strong early impression on him and continue to make progress with him over the coming months, UCLA could emerge as a contender for the talented offensive tackle.

