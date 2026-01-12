Why UCLA’s Dailey Has Fallen Short of Preseason Expectations

Have back-to-back great performances from Eric Dailey Jr there are a lot of questions to be asked about his role on the Bruins.

Eric Dailey Jr has not had the best season overall, averaging 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, while shooting a decent 48.4% from the field. Entering the season Dailey Jr was a top candidate to make the largest leap in all of college basketball at the forward position.

Expectations Entering 2025

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) soots over Maryland Terrapins guard George Turkson Jr. (11) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr's expectations entering this season were high, but not so high that they were unattainable. Entering this season, he was listed as a Top 15 small forward in all of college basketball. Unfortunately, Dailey Jr has not quite met those expectations, however he has shown flashes.

By flashes, Dailey Jr in the last two games is averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, while shooting a good 44.3% from the field. It is clear that Dailey Jr has finally found his groove. And while some of his performances have been frustrating, he is still making massive strides.

What is Holding Him Back

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There have been plenty of factors that have made it hard for Dailey Jr to have the season we though he'd be having. For starters the UCLA lineup has been anything but consistent for him. The Bruins have changed their offensive scheme to favor guards more, in turn this has hurt Dailey's production.

These lineup changes have caused Dailey to play roles he is not 100% comfortable with; the same can be said about the Bruins' other star forward, Tyler Bilodeau , who has found himself playing a lot at the five. However, as of late, it seems like Dailey has started to mesh well with this new look.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The most glaring factor has been Donovan Dent’s struggles. Much of the optimism surrounding Dailey’s breakout season stemmed from the expectation that Dent’s playmaking would elevate him to the next level—an element that has yet to materialize consistently.

While Dent is averaging six-plus assists per game, a lot of those can be attributed to the scoring of Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark , not so much Dailey. But recently we have started to see that connection start to develop, and this can only be a good thing for Dailey.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, Dailey is on the right path. As mentioned earlier, it was only a matter of time before he began to settle into his role, especially as the Bruins continue to adjust their schemes and offensive looks. Moving forward, Dailey Jr. appears poised to meet expectations as his role becomes more clearly defined.

