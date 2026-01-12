Why UCLA’s Dailey Has Fallen Short of Preseason Expectations
In this story:
Have back-to-back great performances from Eric Dailey Jr there are a lot of questions to be asked about his role on the Bruins.
Eric Dailey Jr has not had the best season overall, averaging 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, while shooting a decent 48.4% from the field. Entering the season Dailey Jr was a top candidate to make the largest leap in all of college basketball at the forward position.
Expectations Entering 2025
Eric Dailey Jr's expectations entering this season were high, but not so high that they were unattainable. Entering this season, he was listed as a Top 15 small forward in all of college basketball. Unfortunately, Dailey Jr has not quite met those expectations, however he has shown flashes.
By flashes, Dailey Jr in the last two games is averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, while shooting a good 44.3% from the field. It is clear that Dailey Jr has finally found his groove. And while some of his performances have been frustrating, he is still making massive strides.
What is Holding Him Back
There have been plenty of factors that have made it hard for Dailey Jr to have the season we though he'd be having. For starters the UCLA lineup has been anything but consistent for him. The Bruins have changed their offensive scheme to favor guards more, in turn this has hurt Dailey's production.
These lineup changes have caused Dailey to play roles he is not 100% comfortable with; the same can be said about the Bruins' other star forward, Tyler Bilodeau, who has found himself playing a lot at the five. However, as of late, it seems like Dailey has started to mesh well with this new look.
The most glaring factor has been Donovan Dent’s struggles. Much of the optimism surrounding Dailey’s breakout season stemmed from the expectation that Dent’s playmaking would elevate him to the next level—an element that has yet to materialize consistently.
While Dent is averaging six-plus assists per game, a lot of those can be attributed to the scoring of Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark, not so much Dailey. But recently we have started to see that connection start to develop, and this can only be a good thing for Dailey.
Overall, Dailey is on the right path. As mentioned earlier, it was only a matter of time before he began to settle into his role, especially as the Bruins continue to adjust their schemes and offensive looks. Moving forward, Dailey Jr. appears poised to meet expectations as his role becomes more clearly defined.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.