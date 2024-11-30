4-Star RB to Sign With UCLA
There won't be any last-minute flip for UCLA class of 2025 commit Karson Cox.
The four-star running back will be signing with the Bruins on Wednesday, national signing day, per Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.
Cox, who was a star running back at Oak Hills High School in California, committed to UCLA way back in May. He helped lead Oak Hills to an epic 10-2 season, which concluded with a loss in the state quarterfinals on Friday.
The 6-foot, 190-pound back also had offers from Arizona, Oklahoma State, SMU, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Kansas, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, USC, Utah, UNLV, San Diego State, Washington State and Western Michigan.
Cox told 247Sports back in May why he ultimately chose the Bruins.
"The biggest pitch from the coaches was just playing under a coaching staff that knows how to develop running backs," Cox said. "I love the new vision of the program of being able to compete and the coaching staff understanding their players, as well as the new era that is happening just has me overall excited."
Cox is rated a three-star by 247Sports and a four-star, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, which has him ranked the No. 24 class of 2025 prospect in California.
The following is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Cox from May:
"Cox is one of the top running backs out West and has been since his breakout sophomore year. He’s a national level recruit with the talent to play for just about anyone. He’s a complete back with a projectable frame and a nice combination of speed, balance and power. He has the short area quickness to hit the hole decisively and the long speed to run away from a secondary. He’s a physical back as well, runs hard and is tough to bring down in the open field. He can run between the tackles and pick up yards after contact and shows the speed to bounce it outside and break off long runs as well. Cox also catches the ball well out of the backfield and is an every down back who can play in any situation. He’s also a three year starter playing linebacker and could easily play safety at the college level but running back is his passion and where we think he projects best at as well."
