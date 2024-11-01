4-Star Wideout Has Bruins in Final 10
The UCLA Bruins are on the watchlist for one of the best recruits of the 2026 class. Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has narrowed down his final 10 schools that he will choose from to commit, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Besides the Bruins, the nine other schools include Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and several other powerhouse programs. With those types of offers, this kid is highly touted and is well-known as one of the best receivers in his class.
Dixon-Wyatt attends the famous Mater-Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, where several NFL stars went to school, including Bryce Young, Matt Leinart, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. This school breeds next-level talent, and Dixon-Wyatt seems to be no different.
The junior wideout is the 54th-ranked player in the entire country and sixth in the state of California. There is no surprise he has received the elite offers and could go wherever he wants. His decision will hang in the balance of which school is the best for him and the Bruins can fit that bill.
Due to the close proximity between Dixon-Wyatt's hometown to the location of the Bruins' campus, it is the only school in his home state that is still on his list and is significantly closer than any other school on the list. The University of Oregon is the only other program he is seeking on the West Coast.
It seems to be somewhat of a long shot due for the Bruins, considering almost every other school he is eyeing down has College Football Playoff hopes, and the Bruins have not been trending in the best direction with a current record of 2-5.
However, if Dixon-Wyatt is attracted to staying close to his friends and family, the Bruins will have a legitimate chance to land the four-star prospect. A commitment such as this could completely change the direction of the program.
Some guys like to join programs that have a maintained winning culture, adding to the success while others are interested in creating something new and building the success of a program from the ground up. We will see which way Dixon-Wyatt will go as his list begins to shorten in the coming weeks.
