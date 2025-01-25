Bruins Continue Aggressive Recruiting, Extend Offer to 2026 OL
The UCLA Bruins continue to make the offensive line a priority of the future as they extended another offer to 2026 offensive tackle Dominic Harris, he announced via social media on Thursday. He is the 10th offensive tackle that has been offered by the Bruins in the 2026 recruiting class.
Harris is currently a junior at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Nev. According to 247Sports, he is unrated, but is a multi-sport athlete, also competing in track and field. At 6-7, 335 pounds, Harris throws both shot put and discus, displaying the extreme power and strength that he already possesses.
With one more year of high school ball left to play, Harris will likely continue to grow and be close to 6-8 and potentially 350 pounds once he graduates. There is a strong chance that he could make a starting appearance as a freshman with that size and stature.
Other big time programs are competing with the Bruins for Harris, including schools such as Arizona, Auburn, Oregon State and Washington, to name some of the more notable. Several West Coast schools are looking to corral Harris, but the Bruins may have a leg up from the other destinations.
Los Angeles is a very attractive destination for many recruits considering UCLA and surely has a bit more charm than many of the other campuses around the country. If Harris wants to stay somewhat close to home, Westwood may be an ideal place for him to begin his collegiate career.
Just a few days ago, Harris had a lone offer from Washington, but garnered the six other offers over the past several days. According to 247Sports' Brandon Huffman, Harris participated in the Navy All-American Combine, making waves with his performance which prompted the handful of offers.
One of the newest coaching hires for the Bruins is Offensive Line Coach Andy Kwon, who has been Harris' primary recruiter for UCLA.
The Bruins allowed a total of 34 sacks in 12 games last season, forcing them to put more emphasis on the incoming classes of offensive lien talent. They have offered a significant number of blocker, stressing their need for strong pieces to move bodies up front. Harris will fit this group nicely.
