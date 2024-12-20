Bruins Hire New Offensive Line Coach From Arkansas State
The UCLA Bruins have spent the past few weeks hiring several new coaches to join Coach DeShaun Foster for his second season. The latest addition is offensive line coach Andy Kwon, who comes over from Arkansas State, where he spent the past four seasons.
Foster made the announcement, per a press release from the program.
Kwon was the tight ends coach in 2022 before transitioning to the offensive line, the position he played when he was a collegiate athlete. He will assume his latest role with the Bruins for his fourth season as a lead offensive line coach in Division I.
Kwon was a four-year letter winner as an offensive lineman for Georgia Southern from 2013 to 2017, earning a position as team captain for his last two years and becoming a two-time All-Sun Belt selection. He was also a member of the Rimington Trophy Watch List, given to the nation's best center.
The Red Wolves finished this past season with a 7-5 record and second in the Sun Belt. Kwon's offensive line unit allowed 31 sacks in 12 games and ranked ninth in the conference in rushing with 159.3 yards per game on the ground.
Before becoming an assistant coach, Kwon spent three seasons as an offensive line graduate assistant coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2018 to 2020. He helped the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff twice and a Citrus Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines in 2019.
The Georgia native is taking over for former Bruins offensive line coach Juan Castillo, who spent just one year in the position. Kwon brings youth and strong experience to the Bruins in 2025 and will be looking to strengthen an offensive line that allowed 34 sacks this past season.
Kwon will take over an offensive front that was last in the Big Ten in rushing with 86.6 yards per game and will need a boost next year to be a contender in the conference. The players will have to do the blocking, but Kwon will put them in the best possible position to succeed.
As the Bruins do their best to strengthen their player roster, they are following suit in the coaching staff by rearranging a few roles and bringing in new faces to turn the tide of the program. The Bruins may be better off with Kwon and the first few weeks will provide a first impression of his performance.
