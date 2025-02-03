EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Target David Schwerzel Discusses Recent Visit From Ikaika Malloe
David Schwerzel is one of the top class of 2026 prospects in the state of Washington.
The O'Dea High School (Seattle) star is getting ready for what will be an important spring, as the 6-4, 255-pound three-star edge rusher will be going on a number of official visits to schools of interest.
UCLA, which offered Schwerzel last March, has made the effort to establish a meaningful connection with the soon-to-be high school senior.
Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe recently visited Schwerzel at the prospect's home in Washington, a state the coach knows quite well from his days as a player and coach at the University of Washington.
Schwerzel greatly admires Malloe and what he stands for.
“First of all, he’s [Malloe] just a great guy in general," he told me. "And he just talked to me, broke it down for my family what it would look like for me if I were to commit to UCLA. And UCLA has been a big school I’ve been high on for a long time. … My parents love him, I love him, and what’s important to me is he’s just a great guy, and he’s a great mentor, and he’s a man of God, and that’s really important for me and my family. And he made it obvious that I was a big priority for them and not just a want, that I was a need and a priority for UCLA and their defense and the coaching staff.”
UCLA's defensive line is one that uses its edge rushers in a variety of ways.
“I would see myself playing on the edge and getting after the quarterback," Schwerzel said. "He [Malloe] said that the defensive line guys, they play everywhere. They got edges that play over the center, and they got edges that play 3-tech, they got edges that play in the 5, in the 9, they got edges that drop back, so he’s like, I could be a really versatile player for them, and I could play anywhere on that line. So, that was exciting for me to hear.”
The Bruins have a new defensive line coach in Jethro Franklin, another coach Schwerzel has much respect for.
“He [Franklin] gave me a call, I’m pretty sure, the day he got the job," the prospect said. "And he just made it obvious that, again, I’m a priority to them [UCLA] and they definitely want me to go down there and just develop me into the best player I could be.”
Franklin had served as UCLA's interior defensive line coach back in 1999, one of just the many seasons he has spent coaching at both the college and NFL levels.
"[H]e has a resume of his own," Schwerzel said, "and he’s a role model, for sure.”
Schwerzel said he plans to decide on his destination "in either June or July."
