UCLA DC Malloe Visits One of Top Class of 2026 Prospects in Washington
UCLA football's coaching staff deserves some recognition for the effort it has been making on the recruiting trail this month.
The coaches have been making visits and extending offers all over the country, looking to build a foundation in the recruiting department.
UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, in particular, has been quite active in January.
He recently visited the home of class of 2026 three-star edge rusher David Schwerzel of O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington, per a social media post Schwerzel had put up on Tuesday.
Schwerzel is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 prospect in Washington and the No. 30 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He was offered by UCLA last March and has also received offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Cal, Washington, Stanford, Penn State and Miami (FL), among others.
247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman wrote the following in his evaluation of Schwerzel:
"Schwerzel has a basketball background and kind of reminds us of former Eastside Catholic and current Ohio State star J.T. Tuimoloau in his body being more geared for football but having some basketball skill. Schwerzel plays with his hand on the ground and can line up as an end or as a three-tech and if he needed to, he can drop in to coverage and cover a tight end or a back, using his size and athleticism to run. But his future will be in getting to the quarterback and he shows some natural moves and a quick first step that allows him to get around his blockers with relative ease."
Schwerzel turned in a standout junior season for O'Dea and was named to the Washington State Foootball Coaches Association 2024 All-State 3A First Team for his efforts.
Schwerzel sees a lot of value in Big Ten football.
"[T]he Big Ten is really on the rise and I feel like it's getting up there with the SEC with all the new schools coming in there," Schwerzel told Michigan State On SI recruiting beat writer Michael France back in the summer.
Perhaps that could play a factor in his ultimate decision.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.