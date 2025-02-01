UCLA Foster Modernizes Recruiting Approach with Elite Prospect Day
Recruiting is a fickle game that is clouded in mystery and subject to accusations. Not every scholarship offer is an offer that a player could actually commit to, coaches play weird games with high school prospects and before NIL, money was moved around secretly.
Now with NIL, despite the practice of paying players being out in the open, where the money is coming from, what promises are being made, who is brokering the deals, and how much involvement the program has in that process remains an unknown.
For a young, impressionable 18-year-old and his family, it can be a daunting road to travel. A prospect has to deal with all those things while balancing their own schedules, taking official and unofficial visits and taking care of business as a player.
Hoping to combat the issues that prevents the Bruins from introducing themselves in a meaningful manor to all the recruits they wish to speak to, UCLA and DeShaun Foster hosted Elite Prospect Day. In was an event on campus that showed off the program to some of the best 2026 and 2027 recruits in the Los Angeles area.
A star-studded list of some of the best high school players in the country went through an "open house," allowing recruits to meet and have meaningful in-person conversations in which might have not been possible in years past.
It is a delicate balance to recruit players. One on hand, programs want the best players, on the other hand, they need to focus on grabbing the talents they can get. Coaches and staff members do not have the time to check in and make a push at every player and for a program like UCLA, which can recruit high quality players but do not have the resources to consistently beat out better financed teams, the range of targets is vast.
By hosting this event, recruits with different backgrounds were able to come together and get a face-to-face interaction with the coaches. Coaches were present to answer questions, talk to parents and make a meaningful impression with players. While the sport is still dominated by money, you never know who might flip or who might hit the portal in a year.
These events bridge those gaps and thus, builds a rapport with a wider base of players. A smart use of resources by Foster and company.
