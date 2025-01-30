UCLA's Rosenthal's Commitment Could Be Catalyst for Reclaiming SoCal
UCLA completed its successful flip of Newbury Park High School's record-breaking receiver Shane Rosenthal, keeping him home after Rosenthal initially committed to Princeton. Rosenthal may not have the tools that flash but flash doesn't win championships, fundamentals and production do and Rosenthal is a producer that could be flashing his NFL paycheck in the near future.
The man has hands for days, leading to him becoming the California All-Time leader in high school receptions.
"UCLA has always been a school I dreamed of attending, and once I visited, I knew it was the perfect fit," Rosenthal told Tarek Fathal of High School On SI. "The coaching staff really impressed me, not only with their football knowledge but also with how much they care about their players as people. That family atmosphere really made a difference in my decision."
UCLA is going after Rosenthal's high school teammate, four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, after Smigiel decommitted from Florida State.
Rosenthal's commitment and subsequent words could signal a tide turning in Westwood. While money continues to dominate the collegiate scene, it does not rule everything and just because someone gets paid doesn't mean they'll produce. Location is everything and if the Bruins can make players in Southern California feel the same affinity to the program that Rosenthal has, UCLA could be establishing a consistent player pipeline, regardless of cash.
Rosenthal is another of a growing list of players who have openly expressed that the coaching staff ended up being the thing that swayed their decision to come to UCLA. In the modern world of NIL, the price tag no longer remains as big of a factor as it once did for a variety of reasons and the goal for dedicated players is all about being the best they can be.
Part of that is having a coaching staff that can get them where they want to go. Securing Rosenthal has laid the foundation to recruit other Southern California prospects and whatever Rosenthal does will be a reflection the program. If they can take a player with as much potential as Rosenthal and turn him into a legit talent, that's their key to securing priority recruits in the region.
But there is a deeper layer to that. If Rosenthal can be successful early in his career alongside playmakers like Mikey Matthews and Kaedin Robinson, it would show recruits that UCLA can get them on the field and can take them where they want to go.
Recruits, if their priorities are straight, are willing to give up a little bit in a payday now in order to secure one down the road. Especially if it means they can stay near home.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.