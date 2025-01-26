Bruins Extend Offer to 2026 Four-Star LB
The UCLA Bruins have maintained emphasis on recruiting the linebacker position as they extend an offer to 2026 four-star linebacker Reston Lehman, he announced via social media on Friday. A large amount of the Big Ten is in contention to earn Lehman's commitment.
The highly touted prospect recently wrapped up his junior season at Peters Township High School in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. He has already garnered two All-State accolades at the outside linebacker position, dominating at the high school level.
According to 247Sports, is ranked ninth amongst all 2026 recruits in the state of Pennsylvania. He is also the 30th-ranked linebacker in the nation of the 2026 class. He has also been ranked 167th in the 2026 ESPN Junior 300.
There are a litter of teams that are seeking to secure Lehman with a large majority coming from the Big Ten. The Bruins join fellow conference opponents, Penn State, Maryland, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska in the race for Lehman. Seven of his 15 offers come out of the Big Ten.
At 6-4, 230 pounds, Lehman is a monster in the middle of the field and has a strong ability to blitz and drop back in coverage. He has shown an early expertise in penetrating the line of scrimmage and earn tackles for loss. That could surely translate to the collegiate level with his size and stature.
Lehman hails from the opposite end of the country from UCLA's campus, but Los Angeles is never a bad destination to play college football. If the Bruins make a good enough case and continue to strongly recruit Lehman, they may be able to move him out of the Midwest and onto the West Coast.
The Bruins' starting linebacker core will all be moving on as all three stars have declared that they will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft. Offering Lehman marks the 10th linebacker offer in the 2026 class with UCLA doing all they can to build up that position group for the future.
Being able to bring Lehman to Westwood would be a crucial acquisition for a Bruins team that requires a reload at the position. There is a very real chance that Lehman could become a starting linebacker for this team as a freshman.
