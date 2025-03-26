UCLA To Host High-Ceiling Wide Receiver
Class of 2026 three-star wide receiver and UCLA target Daylen Sharper has a number of visits lined up this spring. According to On3, he will be visiting the Bruins on April 18, prior to his official visits.
Sharper is a 6-foot-4 wide receiver that is currently ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Arizona and the No. 92-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class, per 247Sports, which is no easy feat with how saturated the market for wideouts is. Sharper was offered by the Bruins back in January.
Sharper has grown a tremendous relationship with the UCLA staff, especially wide receivers coach Burl Toler III. He spoke to UCLA Bruins On SI back in February about his relationship with Toler and his trust in him,
"I just think he's a super genuine guy, he's down-to-earth, he kept it real with us, and I feel like he's a very easy person to talk to," Sharper said. "He just treats me like a regular guy but is also very interested in my football skillset. But I just really like that he's very easy to talk to. And so, I feel like he's on to good things and that I could trust him."
Sharper also added some interesting comments regarding the state of the program. While he acknowledged that UCLA is in a rebuilding state at this time, that doesn't scare him off at all.
"I mean, I would like to rebuild it with them," Sharper said. "If they want me as one of their key pieces, I would definitely love to rebuild a team and do whatever I need to do to be a part of a successful program."
Sharper's size, physicality and ability to go up and get it makes him a special weapon in the redzone and in crucial situations when you need a reliable receiver to pick up yards on third down. He can be a mismatch for smaller defensive backs, causing a ton of problems for opposing defenses.
DeShaun Foster and the Bruins will do all that they can to sell themselves to Sharper and prove that UCLA is the spot for him. Sharper would be the fifth wide receiver in the 2026 class, and fifth overall commit.
Please follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to not miss another UCLA recruiting story.
Feel free to also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.