REPORT: UCLA Assistant Deemed a Top Recruiter in the West
Receiver coach Burl Toler has been filling up the receiver room in the 2026 class so far, making connections and building relationships far and wide.
SuperWest Sports recently ranked UCLA wide receivers coach Burl Toler III as the No. 4 recruiter in the west. Its rankings were determined "based on points assigned to their [recruiters'] commits by247Sports Rankings." The Bruins coach has notched four commitments so far.
Jaron Pula - American Fork, Utah
Jaron Pula is an incredibly explosive receiver who has the ability to stretch the field vertically. Pula runs clean routes, gets in and out of his breaks quickly and punishes defenders for any slight mistake. Toler has to be so excited about the ceiling for Pula.
Kennan Pula - American Fork, Utah
The twin brother of Jaron Pula, Kennan has a ton of the same characteristics as his brother, making them a wickedly dangerous one-two punch. Pula is versatile and can run any route on the tree, translating nicely to the college game.
Kenneth Moore III, Stockton CA
Moore and the Bruins seem to be a fantastic match. Moore talked about his relationship with the staff glowingly when he spoke to UCLA Bruins on SI.
"I feel like I will be developed by Coach Toler and Coach Foster to be the best player I can be, and to prepare me to be a professional type player," Moore said. "Coach Tino's [Sunseri] offense looks to be a great fit for my skill set."
Jonah Smith - Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Jonah is a speedster who can be a tremendous deep threat for the Bruins. Smith is a great route runner with attention to detail on his route running. Smith is hard to stay on in man coverage, and he displays the ability to find soft spots in the zone and pick defenses apart that way.
Coach Toler deserves a ton of credit for the way he is able to sell the program and the kind of program they are building at UCLA. Toler has the great ability to create deep and meaningful relationships with prospects and property vets to ensure they will be able to fit in with the culture.
Coach DeShaun Foster has enabled his staff and empowered them to recruit their rooms, and Coach Toler has taken full advantage of it, and it seems to be paying off big time.
