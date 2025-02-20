Bruins Make Local Four-Star RB's Top Six
Things are trending in the right direction on the recruiting trail for UCLA.
With spring visits looming, recruiting is going to take off fast, and the Bruins have just taken a huge step in their pursuit of the class of 2026.
First reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3, class of 2026 four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux has cut his options to six schools. UCLA is one of them.
The others are USC, Michigan, Georgia, Washington and Oregon.
UCLA offered Redeaux in March of 2023.
The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect is ranked the No. 9 running back in his class, the No. 12 class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 105 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Redeaux last April:
"One of the nation's top two-sport athletes. Not just a dominant running back but a top sprinter as well. Personal best 10.42-100m/21.32-100m as a freshman but had to sit out sophomore track season due to an injury.
"Speed jumps out on the football field as well. A true home run threat from anywhere on the field. Has some wiggle to him, can make a defender miss in the open field and runs hard.
"Has a solid frame, strong upper body and carries 195 pounds really well. Has a physical edge to him, played corner as a freshman and would lay guys out although he focused on running back as a sophomore. Decisive runner, doesn't dance around or try to be too cute, hits the hole and isn't afraid to initiate contact.
"Catches the ball well out of the backfield, not just screens but wheel routes and deep balls down the slot. Junior season will be big for him to show he can be a durable, every down back but the ceiling is high and Redeaux projects as an easy high major Power 4 prospect."
Redeaux plays for Oaks Christian High School, where he ran for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season.
A program that needs to re-establish its identity in its ground game, landing Redeaux would be massive for UCLA.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.