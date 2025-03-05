UCLA Hosted Class of 2026 Star Four-Star Offensive Lineman
UCLA football hosted a number of recruits on Monday.
It marked the first day after the dead period that college football programs could host recruits, and the Bruins took full advantage.
One of those in attendance was class of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Esun Tafa.
The 6-4, 315-pound prospect from Corner Canyon High School in Utah had initially been committed to Washington before decommitting last month.
Tafa is ranked the No. 5 class of 2026 recruit in Utah and the No. 17 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated the prospect back in September:
"Tafa is a player we really liked at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah back in June and he just missed out on earning OL MVP honors. He worked out at right tackle and has a prototype frame with a strong 6-4, 295 pound body and could slide inside and play guard in college if needed. He has plenty of length with close to an 80” wingspan, shows off heavy hands and plays with plenty of physicality. He has a strong lower body, moves well laterally and plays with advanced technique. He’s already a national recruit and we like where his game is trending."
Tafa is teammates with class of 2026 wide receiver Kai Meza, who visited UCLA this past weekend. Meza and Tafa helped lead Corner Canyon to a state title this past season.
According to a recent article from Rivals' Adam Gorney and Sam Spiegelman, UCLA's greatest rival, USC, is one of two "front-runners" for Tafa.
"After decommitting from Washington, Tafa is now focused on two programs and will probably make a summer decision," the article read. "Utah and USC are the front-runners for the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon standout but the Utes might be tougher to beat following the passing of his father plus the success of Spencer Fano right down the road. Still, USC is a major draw and will be seriously considered."
Bruins fans can only hope Tafa's recent visit to Westwood left a strong impression, especially if he is, indeed, nearing a decision.
