5-Star Class of 2027 RB Visits UCLA
A number of UCLA football recruiting targets visited Westwood on Monday, including a top-15 prospect in the class of 2025.
Class of 2027 five-star running back Honor Fa'alave-Johnson posted some photos on social media from his trip to UCLA on Monday.
Fa'alave-Johnson, who plays for Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, is ranked the No. 2 ATH in his class, the No. 4 class of 2027 prospect in California and the No. 15 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
UCLA offered the prospect last month.
Fa'alave-Johnson has also received offers from Georgia, Cal, Oregon, Miami (FL), USC, Washington, Penn State, Florida State and Arizona, among others.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated the prospect back in August:
"Really good all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college- running back, receiver, safety and corner. Was MVP at SoCal Nat Preps Camp Camp working out at WR and ran fastest 40 in the camp (4.58) with a 124” broad jump. Explosive athlete who can get in and out of his breaks and catches everything. Can make plays down the field and is dynamic after the catch. Rushed for 702 yards and 11 touchdowns and shows balance, vision and break away speed. Might have highest upside as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He’s going to fill out and get bigger and stronger and we love his upside. Projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country."
For Fa'alave-Johnson to be receiving the attention he is with just two years of high school football under his belt is astonishing. So too is the fact he can play -- and excel at -- a variety of positions on the field.
The prospect has a personal best time of 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash. With that speed, it seems running back would be the ideal position at the next level.
With his interest factored in, there's a path where UCLA could have a bright future at running back after having the worst run game in the Big Ten this past season. The Bruins signed 2025 four-star running back Karson Cox this offseason and are among class of 2026 four-star running back Brian Bonner Jr.'s top eight schools.
