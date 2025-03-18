2026 Specialist Locks in Official Visit to UCLA
On Monday, longsnapper Giancarlo Cereghino announced on social media he will be coming for an official visit to UCLA.
The Bruins have been heavily at work getting official visits in the books. Cereghino is the latest in a string of prospects scheduling their visits to campus.
The long snapper position is one of the most thankless jobs on the entire roster. A crucial part to the special teams operation, rarely acknowledged, only in the spotlight when the make a mistake. It's incredibly important to have a good one that is consistent and has good veolocity.
Cereghino has been training under one of the greatest long snapping instructors in the country in Chris Rubio, who has trained some of the best long snappers in both the college football ranks and NFL. Nearly all of the best long snappers have a connection to Rubio in some way.
Cereghino has put himself on the map with Rubio over the last couple of years, and it has resulted in a UCLA offer and a Cal offer. It's incredibly difficult to set yourself apart in the long snapping world, so to be pulling in Power Four offers is nothing short of impressive.
As it tends to go, it's typically a copycat landscape in college football. Teams will see that he has been offered and will likely follow the lead of teams like UCLA and Cal. Everyone needs a long snapper but very rarely do nearly as much homework on them as they do other positions.
There's something to be said for being one of the first offers on Cereghino. Building the relationship earlier than most could end up being a big-time advantage later in the recruiting process. Head coach DeShaun Foster has put his Bruins in a great spot with the prospect.
If UCLA is going to set itself apart from the other schools that will likely come calling over the next few months, it will definitely lean on its culture that has been building at UCLA, along with the draw of playing in the Big Ten.
The Big Ten and SEC are a cut above all other conferences right now, and a long snapper will get to snap in some high-pressure situations and in some of the most famous stadiums in college football.
