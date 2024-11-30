DeShaun Foster's Selling Points For UCLA Football
While the UCLA Bruins' football campaign did not go all too well this season, Coach DeShaun Foster believes that UCLA provides young players with guidance like never before. After the first year as head coach, Foster has shown a lot of growth since Day 1.
Foster has highlighted the strength of his rising star linebacker Carson Schwesinger this season, as Schwesinger has elevated his game to new heights he has not accomplished before. Some could say Foster's guidance could have led Schwesinger to where he is now, or that Foster lit a fire under Schwesinger to showcase his true potential.
"I'm excited for him [Schwesinger]; when you have a player that plays the way he does, he needs to be recognized," Foster said on Schwesinger's production this season when he joined the 'Bruin Insider Show' this week. "I'm excited that the East Coast will be able to check him out."
Foster has brought his NFL experience to these young UCLA Bruin players and has instilled discipline in the growing and learning process. Foster has gone out on multiple occasions to say he is proud to be a Bruin, as both a coach and when we was a player.
"I'm just a Bruin. Whenever you get an opportunity to be the head coach at your alma matter, you want to do great," Foster said. "There is nobody that cares about this program more than me. I love the way our guys fight every game. I am glad we have another opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl and finish off strong for the seniors."
Foster has been through the highs and lows in his college, professional, and coaching career throughout his journey in football. With UCLA ending its season, Foster reflected on what he wanted his players and UCLA supporters to take from this season.
"I want the seniors to know they helped build a foundation that this program is going to take off from, it all starts with them," Foster said. "I have full confidence this program is going to be exactly where it needs to be: being a Top Ten school in the country and playing big-time football. We are going to continue to strive to be great."
