Local Four-Star UCLA Target Reclassifies From 2027 to 2026
Things recently got a little more interesting for UCLA's recruiting of the class of 2026.
One of the top recruits in the state of California, regardless of class, has reclassified.
First reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett, former class of 2027 cornerback Havon Finney Jr. of Sierra Canyon has reclassifed to the class of 2026.
Now, Finney is ranked the No. 12 cornerback in the class and the No. class of 2026 prospect in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Rivals has him rated a five-star.
UCLA initially offered Finney back in September and re-offered him in January. He visited Westwood for the Bruins' Elite Prospect Night that month.
Finney had an impressive 2024 campaign, recording 37 tackles, four interceptions, two punt returns for touchdowns and a forced fumble.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Finney from June of 2024:
"He [Finney] really impressed at the SoCal National Preps Camp back in May and has had a great off-season. He measured in at 6-2, 155 pounds with a 75” wingspan and showed lock down cover ability in the one on ones. He started every game for the Trailblazers last fall and has the kind of length and athleticism colleges covet at the corner position. He had his national coming out party at the All-American Bowl Combine in San Antonio last January where he not only earned all-combine honors but received an early invite to the '27 All-American Bowl. With his size, we were curious how well Finney could run and he definitely delivered on the track with multiple sub 11.0-100m times, a personal best 10.81 and ran anchor on the schools 4X100m relay team. He's already a national recruit and will be able to sign with any school he wants when he's a senior."
Finney is being recruited by UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin, who had much success in the winter window of the transfer portal and has made a strong impression on recruits so far.
The longtime coach previously coached at UCLA for six seasons and made his return to the staff in December, coming over from his alma mater, Michigan State.