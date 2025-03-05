UCLA 2026 Commit Sets Official Visit to Westwood
UCLA football has just four commits from the class of 2026 so far. While the program is looking to build on that as the offseason progresses, it is also important that it makes the effort to keep those already committed interested, especially considering the turnover the coaching staff endured.
All of UCLA's 2026 commits are wide receivers, and the Bruins have a new wide receivers coach in Burl Toler III.
Toler, of course, knows he has to be acquainted with these commits and even made a point to visit one of them -- three-star Kennth Moore III -- back in January.
On Tuesday, Moore announced on social media that he has set an official visit to UCLA, which will be from June 13-15.
Moore, who plays for St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California, is ranked the No. 73 wide receiver in his class and No. 42 class of 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Moore back in November:
"Moore is one of the top receivers in the West Coast ’26 class. He has been an impact player since his freshman year and is one of the most explosive route runners in the country. He’s really quick getting in and out of his breaks and knows how to set up an opposing corner.
"He can change speeds, is very polished and is a natural pass catcher. He has improved his speed over the last year and his track numbers verify that.
"As a sophomore last Spring, he had personal bests of 10.75-100m, 21.81-200m and ran on he schools 4X100m that finished third in the state with a 40.85 time. He’s a dangerous return man as well and has the all around skill set that should allow him to play early at the next level."
This past season, Moore recorded 840 yards and 10 touchdowns on 47 receptions and ran for 541 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries.
UCLA's other three class of 2026 commits are four-star wide receiver Jaron Pula and his brother, three-star wide receiver Kennan Pula, as well as four-star wide receiver Jonah Smith.
