New UCLA WR Coach Visits 2026 Commit
With all the turnover UCLA football's coaching staff has had this offseason, it's important that the Bruins maintain their connections with recruits, especially those who have already committed to the program.
The Bruins are clearly making the effort to do that.
New UCLA wide receivers coach Burl Toler III had recently visited class of 2026 Bruins commit Kenneth Moore III at his home, per a social media post from Moore.
Moore is one of four UCLA commits from the class of 2026. All of whom are wide receivers.
The three-star prospect from Stockton, California is ranked the No. 55 class of 2026 recruit in the state and the No. 75 wideout in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The following is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Moore from November:
"Moore is one of the top receivers in the West Coast ’26 class. He has been an impact player since his freshman year and is one of the most explosive route runners in the country. He’s really quick getting in and out of his breaks and knows how to set up an opposing corner. He can change speeds, is very polished and is a natural pass catcher. He has improved his speed over the last year and his track numbers verify that. As a sophomore last Spring, he had personal bests of 10.75-100m, 21.81-200m and ran on he schools 4X100m that finished third in the state with a 40.85 time. He’s a dangerous return man as well and has the all around skill set that should allow him to play early at the next level."
Toler joined the Bruins this offseason after spending the last seven seasons on Cal's coaching staff -- starting out as the team's running backs coach for the 2018 season before serving as its wide receivers coach for the remainder of his tenure with the Golden Bears. He was also the program's recruiting coordinator the last three seasons.
"Watching Coach Toler's receivers on the field, I liked how they approached every snap," said UCLA coach DeShaun Foster in a press release from when the program announced its adding of Toler. "He not only knows the West Coast landscape and how to find the right players, but what it takes to have them produce day in and day out."
Moore committed to UCLA in November.
